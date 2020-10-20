Get into the Halloween Spirit with us at Salida Parks and Rec with our annual Pumpkin Painting Party.
We will be painting pumpkins, pine cones and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Alpine Park.
Salida Parks and Recreation will be set up with individual paint kits and pumpkins to pass out so we can all decorate our pumpkins across the park.
Do you have your own pumpkins or gourds you want to decorate this season? Great, bring those too! This is also a great opportunity to show your Halloween costumes early so come out dressed to impress.
We are also pleased to announce the return of private swim lessons at the Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The private lessons will be led by an American Red Cross instructor and we will allow up to three children (must be in the same household or cohort) per lesson.
The instructor will teach for 45 minutes with a face shield on at all times.
The Parks and Recreation staff will be disinfecting all pool equipment before and after each lesson.
Learn more about our private lessons, classes, events, races and Aquatic Center at the Parks and Recreation website http://www.salidarec.com or check out our facebook or instagram @salidaparksandrec.
Sara Law is recreation supervisor for Salida Parks and Recreation.