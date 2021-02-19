Ignorance being bliss, clients would tuck heartily into their lunch on the beach at Parkdale. I would retreat to the river’s edge and distract myself in busy work, adjusting gear and retying straps, unable to fathom how any guide could eat lunch before running the Royal Gorge.
A full-day trip would start several miles upstream at Pinnacle Rock, giving me time to assess the abilities and idiosyncrasies of my crew—who listened, who didn’t, who could perform a basic paddle stroke, who was more danger than help to themselves or the person sitting next to them. The end result of this prelude could be positive—a well-drilled, coordinated crew—or it could add to the sense of impending doom that lurked downriver beyond the highway bridge that marked the entrance to the Gorge.
In those days trains still ran up the line forming the left bank of the river.
A marvel of human engineering and endeavor, the rail line added to the afternoon’s intrigue.
In the narrow confines of the Gorge, with the roar of the river reverberating off the sides of the thousand-foot-sheer granite cliffs, a guide already had to shout themselves half-way to hoarse just to be heard.
Throw into the mix a mile-long coal train headed uphill, ten diesel locomotives at maximum revs straining against gravity, or headed downhill with the shrill squeal of metal-on-metal brakes doing the same, and there were times all one could do was hope to find a place to eddy out and wait until the cacophony had subsided.
Yet the disruption of a passing train was by nature transitory.
The real concern lay in the constant presence of rebar and railroad iron that lurked along the bank, driven into the riverbed to help shore up the embankment.
At some water levels hidden from sight but not mind, at others bared like fangs protruding from the deep, a piece of rebar or iron could slice through a raft or impale flesh like a hot knife through butter.
Then there was the river itself. Floating beneath the bridge and into the Gorge’s maw, the river at first remained mild before its course suddenly narrowed and steepened.
Low water or high, it mattered not, the run presented its challenges.
Low water meant a minefield of obstacles, rapids steep and technical where the slightest of errors could lead to a wrap, flip, and multiple swimmers.
High water, and the Gorge became a near-continuous eight mile long rapid, full of boat-eating hydraulics and towering wave-trains.
Added to this, these full-day trips didn’t enter into the Gorge until mid-afternoon, often coinciding with seasonal thunderstorms.
The sky would darken, rain began to pelt the river’s surface to a froth, the crack of lightning and peel of thunder overhead adding to the sense of floating the River Styx towards the jaws of the Underworld.
These were the days before safety kayaks. We’d often run single boat trips.
Swimmers in the water were in clear and immediate danger. Self-rescue was stressed – “Down here, there is no cavalry riding to the rescue. Get yourself out, or you won’t wash up until Cañon City.”
Once underway, the trip itself then passed in what seemed like no time at all. Beyond the last significant rapid the river would begin to widen and its energy and urgency dissipate.
The knot in my shoulders and belly would begin to loosen as we floated in the late afternoon sunlight toward the take-out on the edge of Cañon City.
Gradually, after a couple of seasons my confidence and comfort level began to rise.
The knot in the stomach never truly went away—a good thing— but I too began to be able to sit with the others at Parkdale and eat, rather than making excuses to be alone with my thoughts and busy-work, fussing about my raft moored down at the water’s edge.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.