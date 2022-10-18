Greg Felt

The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners recently referred a ballot measure for the November election that would increase the term limit for commissioner from two four-year terms to three. Some context for this question is helpful.

In 1994, 51 percent of Colorado voters passed Amendment 17, a citizens’ initiative establishing a two-term limit for all elected county offices. There are 64 counties in Colorado and Chaffee County voters quickly joined 45 other counties in voting to eliminate the new term limits for the constitutional offices of assessor, treasurer, clerk, surveyor, sheriff and coroner (1997). 