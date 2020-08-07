The creek flowed low and clear, all but a handful of its secrets shielded from quiet observation. Afternoon rain clouds had pushed on to the east, and with the early evening sun at my back I could see clearly into the water, only the parts of the creek where it ran deep or where overhanging foliage cast shadow hidden to me.
An occasional brook trout leapt clear of the water in pursuit of a low-flying insect. Others, more subtle, left rings on the water’s surface as they sipped from below. Yet even these more circumspect fish were easy to locate, the undulations of their tails as they held in the current and the matching motion of their shadows against the cobbles of the creek bed a giveaway.
I tied on a small stimulator and cast out into the first pool, whereupon a diminutive brookie rose and snatched at it three or four times, either hyperopic or its mouth too small to close around the fly. Further up the pool I met with my first success, as a larger brookie engulfed the fly without issue. I brought it to shore and, slipping the fly from its mouth, gently steered it from the shallows towards deeper water.
Such was the enthusiasm and lack of guile of the next two fish that I refrained from setting the hook at all, letting them take then spit the fly, my largesse in part fueled by a nagging sense of guilt. This sense never quite leaves me whenever I fish, especially in places as idyllic as high mountain settings, where the beauty and resilience of the creatures who inhabit it are matched only by the delicacy of the knife-edge on which their survival balances.
I came to a dog-leg in the stream where the current flowed into an undercut bank. Several bushes overhung the water. A challenging lie—surely a place for a larger fish to lurk. I circled upstream for a better casting angle. Bunching excess line in my hand, I landed the stimulator at the head of the run then fed line out as the current took the fly away from me. The fly drifted beneath the overhanging bushes. On the fourth drift a fish rose, by the bend in my rod one larger than those previous. Once more, without handling the fish, I slipped the hook and it swam free, back towards the depths of its lair. I stood for a few minutes, wondering at what point it becomes justifiable to set the hook into one fish, but not another.
There’s collective morality, the set of broadly shared values we adhere to that enable us to function as a society, although nowadays even the glue holding that fabric together is starting to fail. And then there are our individual choices, the personal lines we draw as to what is and isn’t acceptable.
For some, using lesser creatures for sport presents nothing in the way of dilemma, part of the supposed dominion over the earth granted to us by a higher power.
For others, any detrimental impact we have on another sentient being is an anathema. Anglers, like all others, sit at various places along the continuum.
Yet no matter where you sit, if we are honest as a species, the best thing we could do for the wellbeing of the planet would be make a pact to stop procreating, with immediate effect.
I took in my surroundings in more detail. Behind me a truck rumbled along a rough, four-wheel drive road toward a trailhead clustered with yet more vehicles.
Tailings from an old mine scarred a hillside opposite, along with the tumble-down remains of an old cabin.
South toward where the stream originated the valley tapered then rose toward a ridge that formed part of the Continental Divide. A line from a song came to mind: You call some place paradise, you kiss it goodbye.
I decided to leave the stream be. Cutting off the fly, I wound in my line then followed a trail through the bushes and across the road to where we’d set up a camp in the trees.
“How was fishing, Dad?” my daughter asked.
“Catch anything?” her friend chimed in.
“Fishing was great,” I replied. “I caught a couple, and let a few others get away.”
I sat and opened a beer. Evening’s calm settled, only the stream and the call of a distant owl breaking the silence.
Perhaps I’d come back in the fall, when few others would be around. There’s less sense of intrusion that way, and more comfort to be found in the silence of the mountains, and the gentle perl of the stream.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.