Since we’re hanging out at home a lot more than usual, your dog might need alternate activities. You probably need alternate activities yourself.
Here are a few suggestions and you can creatively add to them all you wish.
The easiest. Inform your dog (s) you’re going for a ride.
Immediately they are at the door and ready. (Don’t you envy they have nothing to assemble like your keys and phone and jacket and gloves and a stop at the gas station?)
But this is a ride with probably no walk at the end. You’re just cruising around checking out the Christmas lights. Hope they’re not overly disappointed.
Now for the dogs: a walk in the woods and maybe pick up some pine cones along the way to decorate your home and as a reminder of a fun time.
Grab your camera or phone and pose your dog and kids and anyone else in your home with Christmas ugly sweaters or silly hats on.
My two dogs refuse to wear the reindeer and elf hats, but maybe yours are into that. Mine don’t wear sweaters either.
They’re furry golden retrievers and would be stunned if I tried to clothe them. Many dogs are OK with hats and sweaters and getting photos taken.
Have a cozy together movie time. Maybe A Charlie Brown Christmas or another favorite dog film.
Turn on the tree lights, make some cocoa – for you but not the dog – a snack for both and enjoy some “down” time with your pup.
Zoom time for cookie baking. Get a couple friends to make one recipe of people cookies and one of dog cookies and join together on ZOOM or not.
Then deliver all your cookies – appropriately labeled “human” or “dog” to your friend’s front porch at an agreed upon time and pick up theirs and now you have several different cookies for you and several for your dog!
A virtual cookie exchange!
Here is an easy doggie cookie recipe from Mon on Timeout on the internet.
Ingredients
1 can pumpkin puree
2 eggs
1/3 cup peanut butter (check the ingredients and make sure there is no xylitol in the peanut butter).
2 cups whole wheat or all purpose flour.
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or just cinnamon – no nutmeg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. (I love parchment paper.)
Combine pumpkin, eggs and peanut butter. Stir until combined.
Add flour and cinnamon and stir until combined.
Flour a surface, roll out and cut into shapes.
Place on baking sheet and bake for 20 to 40 minutes depending on how crunchy you want them. Cool.
Store up to one month or six months in freezer. (No way would these last one month in my house!) 32 calories each.
Enjoy your holidays and pet your dog(s) often.