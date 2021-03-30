As we look forward to warmer days, Parks and Rec is excited to be able to offer spring and summer Activities for our community.
If your kids missed being able to be in the Aquatic Center this past year, we have good news.
We will open up Group Swimming Lessons for registration on April 5 for 8 weeks of swim lessons.
This session we will offer swim lessons for kids who fall in American Red Cross Level 1 and Level 2.
Level 1 is an introduction to water skills where students will learn how to feel comfortable in the water and safely enjoy it. Level 2 is the fundamentals of aquatic skills where children will learn basic swimming skills.
For families, who want to enjoy time together at the Aquatic Center, join us for our Family Nights. Come to the pool to have a blast diving into our lap pool and soak in the leisure pool as the evening winds down from 6-7 p.m. Saturdays.
Our slide, climbing wall and diving board will be open for families to use and enjoy. We do require people to pre-register for the event since we have limited spots and ask that families have socially distanced fun.
If you are interested in land based activities, girl’s softball league opens for registration April 5. Parks and Rec will be leading a 6 week series for girls ages 7 though 16 years old starting in late May.
Parks and Rec is offering American Red Cross Babysitting training April 9-11 for youth age 11-15 years old. Log on to http://www.cityofsalida.com to register.
If you haven’t already check out our new, updated website. Log on to http://www.cityofsalida.com for more information on all of these programs or feel free to call the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center at 719-539- 6738. Follow Salida Parks and Rec on facebook and instagram @salidaparksandrec where all of new programs and events are posted.
Sara Law is the recreation manager, Salida Department of Parks and Recreation.