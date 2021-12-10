Christmas Mountain, Salida: Synonymous
Friday’s Mountain Mail featured the history of Christmas Mountain.
Today, the Christmas tree’s bright green outline dominates the city’s night sky, a cheery reminder to visitors and locals that this is the holiday season.
As Arlene Shovald’s story noted, Christmas Mountain had a humble beginning. The first effort in 1989 was largely a dud. When the lights were turned on, those eagerly watching from downtown could barely discern the colors on the ground.
When a December snowstorm covered the mountain with a thick layer of white, however, the red and green lights, roughly in the shape of a tree, became visible from town, providing sufficient inspiration to supporters to continue the effort.
The next year, red lights outlined the tree, which were later changed to the green seen today.
Christmas Mountain, and with it Holiday Park, have become much-loved Salida traditions, as well as attractions making visitors’ stays brighter and memorable.
The two Christmas traditions are a testament to the vision, dedication and perseverance of early supporters. Despite that first year’s less than auspicious beginning, a small group had an idea of what could be on Tenderfoot, then proceeded to implement their plan, with the result the outline of the tree that debuted to rave reviews.
While it’s visible for just a few weeks, Salida’s Christmas Mountain has become a city icon, similar to the “S” and the inmate-built road that winds its way around and to the mountain’s top. We’ve heard that pilots flying far above at night have commented on the tree and with it Salida.
Some of those who played key roles at the project’s beginning – John Bayuk, among others – have since died. To all those who had a part in the mountain, whether in the first years or more recently, thank you for your efforts.
Thanks to those efforts, today at the holidays Salida and Christmas Mountain are synonymous.
A great idea ... but
Chaffee County commissioners this week heard a presentation on a possible assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing care facility to be located on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus.
The development would provide much-needed services to the region and be a natural addition to the medical center and the services it provides.
One of the concerns at this point, though, is staffing: Would employees such facilities require be able to find housing in a market where single-family homes are selling at $600,000-plus?
Or has the cost of housing already priced Salida and the county out of these and other economic development projects?
A brighter Christmas
Those wishing to make Christmas and the holidays brighter for those less fortunate can make donations to the Tree of Hope and/or Salida Elks Lodge, among others.
For the “Tree,” donors pick up a name at any High Country Bank, LaGree’s, Safeway or Walmart, purchase and wrap the gift noted and return it to the bank. Gifts will be given to those in need.
Salida Elks Lodge once again is putting together food baskets and toys for kids for distribution before Christmas. Donations will be used to buy toys and dinner fixin’s.
Checks can be sent to the Elks, P.O. Box 967, Salida, or dropped off at the Elks Lodge or The Mountain Mail.
— MJB