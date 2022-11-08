Now that cooler weather has arrived it is time to fire up the oven and make some of the comfort foods I have missed the last few months. Autumn and winter have always been my favorite times to bake and cook, and this year is no exception. Nothing warms you on a cold, windy day like a home-cooked meal with the ones you love.
Chicken Alfredo
Lasagna
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna is made with a store-bought rotisserie chicken to keep prep simple and fast. The creamy homemade Alfredo sauce is a nice change from the traditional red sauce.
Ingredients:
4 ounces thinly sliced pancetta, cut into strips
3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto or deli ham, cut into strips
3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
5 tablespoons butter, cubed
¼ cup all-purpose flour
4 cups whole milk
2 cups shredded Asiago cheese, divided
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced and divided
½ teaspoon black pepper
Pinch of ground nutmeg
9 no-cook lasagna noodles
1½ cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
1½ cups Parmesan cheese, shredded
Prep:
In a large skillet, cook pancetta and prosciutto over medium heat until browned. Drain on paper towels. Transfer to a large bowl; add chicken and toss to combine. For the sauce, melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Stir in flour until smooth and then gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook 1 to 2 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup of Asiago cheese, 1 tablespoon parsley and pepper and nutmeg.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread ½ cup of sauce into the bottom of a greased 13-by-9 baking dish. Layer with a third of the noodles, sauce, meat and Asiago, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Repeat for 2 more layers. Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining parsley and let rest 10 minutes before serving.
Pork Medallions
in Mustard Sauce
Pork Medallions in Mustard Sauce is a unique dish and very tasty.
Ingredients:
½ cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons thawed apple juice concentrate
4½ teaspoons stone-ground mustard
1 1-pound pork tenderloin, cut into ½-inch slices
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
Prep:
In a small bowl, mix chicken broth, apple juice concentrate and mustard. Sprinkle pork on both sides with salt and pepper. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Brown pork on both sides; remove from pan.
Add garlic to the same pan and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Add broth mixture, stirring to loosen any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 6 to 8 minutes or until liquid is reduced to about 1/3 cup.
Return pork to the pan and cook, covered, over low heat 3 to 4 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the pork reads 145 degrees. Mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into the pan. Bring to a boil, cooking 2 minutes or until thickened. Sprinkle with parsley.
Slow-Cooked
Beef Tips
Slow-Cooked Beef Tips is perfect for a weeknight meal. Make it easier by prepping the night before and leaving in the refrigerator until you are ready to cook.
Ingredients:
1 2-pound boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 celery rib, coarsely chopped
4 garlic cloves, halved
2 cups beef broth
1½ cups dry red wine
1 fresh rosemary sprig
1 bay leaf
4 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons cornstarch
½ cup cold water
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Hot cooked egg noodles
Prep:
Sprinkle beef with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Brown beef in batches. Remove with a slotted spoon to a 3- or 4-quart slow cooker. In the same pan, add onion and celery; stir and cook until tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Add beef broth, wine, rosemary and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cooking until liquid is reduced to about 2 cups, 8 to 10 minutes.
Pour over beef in the slow cooker and stir in mushrooms. Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 6 to 8 hours. Remove rosemary and bay leaf. In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch, water and vinegar until smooth. Gradually stir into beef mixture. Serve over hot egg noodles with the veggie of your choice.
Broccoli Chicken
Casserole
Almost everyone has a Broccoli Chicken Casserole recipe, but this one from my mom is my favorite. It’s a quick, satisfying comfort food.
Ingredients:
1 6-ounce package of Stove Top chicken stuffing
2 cups cooked chicken, cubed
1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed
1 10¾-ounce can condensed broccoli cheese soup
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using only 1½ cups water. In a large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli and soup. Transfer to a greased 13-by-9 baking dish. Top with stuffing and sprinkle with cheese. Bake covered 15 minutes. Uncover and bake 10-15 minutes longer or until heated through and slightly golden.