Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

With Thanksgiving just around the corner when we gather together with our loved ones for turkey and all that goes with it, we can’t forget to look a bit more appreciatively at those furballs who live with us in our multispecies families.

Of course, we’re careful to keep them away from the tempting goodies found on our plates as many of the traditional foods are not good for our pet’s well-being. No turkey bones, forget the gravy and not too many treats.