by Denise Goetz
Special to the Mail
Potatoes arrived in the Colonies in 1621 when the governor of Bermuda, Nathaniel Butler, sent two large cedar chests containing potatoes and other vegetables to Gov. Francis Wyatt of Virginia at Jamestown.
The first permanent potato patches in North America were established in 1719, most likely near Londonderry (Derry), New Hampshire, by Scotch-Irish immigrants. From there, the crop spread across the country.
The humble potato, also known as a spud or tater, is a staple in many households. It is commonly boiled and mashed or riced with butter and milk, baked, boiled or fried into a potato chip. This versatile workhorse is often served as a side but can be eaten as a main dish.
Some of you may have tried the Lighthouse Potatoes recipe I shared last year, and even though it is still my go-to party potato, I may have found a better one.
Potatoes Romanoff
Potatoes Romanoff are like the perfect baked potato topped with butter and sour cream and can make you forget about the entree altogether. You will have to bake the potatoes a day ahead for this recipe.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter, to grease casserole dish
3 large russet potatoes, scrubbed with skin on (use only russets for this dish)
2 shallots, finely diced
3 teaspoons kosher salt
¾ teaspoon black pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper, up to ½ teaspoon depending on your heat tolerance
2½ cups grated sharp white cheddar, shredded; no yellow cheddar, please
1¾ cups sour cream
Prep:
The day before, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wrap each potato in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Poke several holes in the potatoes using a small knife. Bake until tender and easily pierced with a fork, about 1 hour, 15 minutes. Let potatoes cool to room temperature, at least 20 minutes. Unwrap and cover with plastic wrap, refrigerating until completely chilled, 8 hours or overnight.
When ready to cook, preheat oven to 425 degrees and butter a casserole dish. Shred potatoes in a large bowl using a cheese grater. Mince shallots and add to potatoes, stirring using two forks and making sure you are not mashing the potatoes. Season with salt, pepper and cayenne; toss with forks until well combined. Add cheddar and mix well with forks. Gently toss in sour cream until barely combined.
Transfer mixture to casserole dish, piling it high and then patting it down gently. Using your fingers, dust with more cayenne pepper to give the top color. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.
Potato Dumplings
German Potato Dumplings, known as Kartoffelkloesse, are perfect with roast pork or a nicely grilled German sausage and some red cabbage. Pair with a Riesling, Berliner Weiss or Weihenstephan Hefe Weisbier and you have no need to wait for Oktoberfest.
Ingredients:
2 large russet potatoes, scrubbed with jackets on
1 stick butter, softened
2 cups fresh bread cubes; any firm bread will do
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pinch of cayenne or more if you like a little heat
1 pinch ground nutmeg
2 large eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon fresh chives, snipped for garnish
Prep:
Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer until just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Do not overcook, they just need to be fork tender. Drain and cool until easily handled.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add bread cubes and cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown and crunchy, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer bread to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Reserve the browned butter in the skillet.
Peel potatoes and place them in a large bowl. Mash and season with salt, pepper, cayenne and nutmeg. Stir in eggs and mash until combined. Add flour, stirring just until the flour disappears. Do not overmix dough or your dumplings will be rubbery.
Bring a large pot of water to a simmer. Dampen hands with water and scoop about 1/8 of the dough into your hands. Shape into a circle and make an indentation in the middle. Place 2 or 3 croutons inside. Roll dough into a smooth ball, sealing in the croutons. Repeat with remaining dough.
Use a large spoon to place dumplings into the simmering water. Cook until they float to the top, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 20 minutes, flipping the dumpling halfway through the cooking time.
Arrange dumplings on a platter. Drizzle with melted butter. Crumble remaining croutons on top and garnish with chives. Let dumplings firm up for 10 minutes before serving. Guten appetite.