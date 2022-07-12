I am not sure why, but I have been on a pasta and cheese kick lately. Maybe it is because Grimo’s has closed and I am having Italian food withdrawal. Or it could be I am just craving comfort food or the fact that I might eat a dog treat with enough cheese melted on top. In any case, these are some of my favorite at-home dishes that I am hoping you will love as much as I do.
Bacon Swiss Penne
Bacon Swiss Penne is definitely not Jon Fritz approved, but it is a real treat nonetheless. This recipe does make enough for 10 but is easy to cut in half for smaller households.
Ingredients:
12 ounces uncooked penne pasta
13 strips of bacon
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes
3 tablespoons butter
6 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups milk
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1½ cups shredded Swiss cheese
1½ cups frozen peas, thawed
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Topping ingredients:
¾ cups dry bread crumbs; panko is best
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon dried parsley
Prep:
Cook penne according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon in batches over medium heat until crispy. Remove to paper towels to drain, reserving 4 teaspoons of drippings. Crumble bacon and set aside.
Sauté chicken over medium heat in butter and drippings until no longer pink. Add onion and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in flour until blended, then gradually add milk. Bring to a boil, cooking and stirring constantly until thickened. Add cheeses, peas, black pepper, thyme, cayenne pepper and bacon.
Drain pasta. Add to the chicken mixture, making sure all the pasta is coated. Transfer to a greased 13-by-9 baking dish. In a small bowl combine bread crumbs and butter then sprinkle on top of the pasta. Sprinkle with parsley and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.
Fontina Rolled
Chicken
Fontina Rolled Chicken is pretty enough to serve guests and easy enough to serve the family for a Sunday dinner. A fresh salad and some crunchy Italian bread are perfect partners with this dish.
Ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup fontina cheese, shredded
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
4 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped
¼ cup julienned oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained, chopped and patted dry
½ teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
1 large egg
1½ cups panko bread crumbs
1 teaspoon paprika
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
1 tablespoon olive oil
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, fontina, bacon, onions, parsley and tomatoes, adding ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. In a shallow bowl, whisk egg with remaining salt and pepper. In another shallow bowl, toss bread crumbs with paprika.
Carefully pound chicken breasts to a ¼-inch thickness with a meat mallet. Spread cream cheese mixture over the chicken. Roll up chicken from the short side and secure with toothpicks. Dip chicken in egg first and then flour. Place in an aluminum foil-lined 13-by-9 baking pan, seam side down. Drizzle tops of the breasts with olive oil.
Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and the chicken is no longer pink. Be sure to discard the toothpicks before serving.
Lemon Ricotta Pasta
This easy Lemon Ricotta Pasta is perfect for summer. It is fresh and light and can be made with either spaghetti or linguine. With only 10 minutes prep time and 25 minutes cook time it is easy to prepare for a weeknight meal.
Ingredients:
Kosher salt
1 pound pasta
1 cup ricotta cheese
½ cup freshly grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Zest and juice from 1 large lemon
Salt and pepper, to taste
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
Freshly sliced basil, if desired
Prep:
In a large pot of salted, boiling water, cook pasta until al dente according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water before draining.
In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, pecorino, oil, lemon juice and lemon zest. Season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Add mixture to pasta along with ¼ cup of reserved pasta water and toss, adding more water as needed to coat the noodles. Top with basil, pecorino and a drizzle of olive oil.