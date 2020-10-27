Considering Nestlé: clarify, specify points
Chaffee County Commissioners have held hearings on the renewal of the Nestlé North America Waters 1041 permit.
Following a series of public meetings, in 2009 commissioners at that time granted Nestlé the original permit requiring that the company meet 44 specific conditions.
Objections to granting Nestlé the permit have centered on points that reports have been late, that the company has not met required conditions to hire local drivers, that pumping water has damaged the springs and language that allows the firm to donate what they choose to local non-profits.
According to Jon Roorda, county project manager, Nestlé has met conditions set 11 years prior save for two years when they did not meet the specification that 50 percent of its drivers must make their homes in the county.
When commissioners considered the Nestlé application in 2009, one of the concerns at the time was that the company was working with the City of Aurora for its water. Since that time, it has made an agreement to augment its water through the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, which is a benefit to the county and region.
Nestlé officials have said that in developing the springs at the source at Ruby Mountain near Nathrop and in constructing its well and pipeline delivery system to its transfer and loading station at Johnson Village, it has spent $15.7 million.
In comments at the hearing, company officials said they spent $700,000 in 2019 on donations, property tax, utilities and driver salaries, which totaled more than $480,000.
According to a review by water engineers, there is no long term decline in monitoring wells and that the removal of water had no adverse effect of surrounding wetlands, the Arkansas River or the aquifer.
When commissioners considered the company’s first permit, there was considerable opposition. If anything, since that time local residents’ interest in the environment, its preservation and protection, has only grown.
In actuality, interest in curbing use of plastic bottles locally, nationally and around the world, and interest in recycling has increased exponentially.
That Nestlé has – according to the county – generally met conditions set 11 years ago, indicates that it takes the county and its requirements seriously.
In considering the 1041 renewal, commissioners have an opportunity to clarify if not add to permit conditions. One point here would be to ask Nestlé to specify what it looks for, what parameters it sets for the contributions and donations it makes in the county, and the recipients of company grants.
Commissioners have heard comments that the company could assist with county housing and recycling efforts.
Both of these elements have a direct relationship back to key issues in the discussion, that is, hiring local drivers and the continuing effort to recycle and to, namely, reduce the number of plastic bottles circulating through the environment.
In considering whether or not to renew the 1041, commissioners should ask the company to be more specific in how it determines its grants.
Commissioners could also create a board to help oversee and monitor the company’s involvement in the county.
One possibility here would be to ask that Nestlé make an annual report of its involvement and role in the county, reporting on amounts of water pumped, condition of the springs and aquifer, number and amount of grants, recipients of the grants along with its activity relating to recycling.
— MJB