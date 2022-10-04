Persistence pays off
for BV postal customers
After an effort lasting several years, most Buena Vista residents will not be charged for U.S. Postal Service box rentals.
Starting Jan. 2, town residents who are not currently served by a delivery route will be eligible for free box rentals.
BV residents have complained about having to pay for their postal box service when USPS customers who lived in rural areas outside of town received free delivery.
Postal officials cited a 20-year-old survey of town customers who at the time said they preferred getting their mail in boxes at the post office as opposed to getting mail delivered to their homes.
For decades customers in Leadville and Salida, by comparison, have received free mail deliveries six days per week to their homes and businesses, in addition to having the option of renting a post office box.
Starting in 2023, most BV town residents will no longer have to pay for a post office box.
Some 247 years after its founding in 1775, the U.S. Postal Service remains relevant.
While some prefer to get and pay bills through internet banking, many others prefer to get bills delivered through the mail, then write checks and send them back via the same route.
In addition, postal customers depend on the post office to deliver – among other things – invitations, newspapers and magazines, mail-order prescription medicines and packages.
Besides questioning why they have to pay for boxes, town residents have also complained about long lines and wait times at the post office counter, a staffing issue plaguing businesses across the country, from coast to coast.
While the latter remains a problem, residents have the satisfaction of knowing that at least come January, they will no longer have to pay for their post office boxes.
Persistence does indeed pay.
Rainbow rerouted
The Upper Arkansas Valley – including Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville – has developed a reputation for great biking trails around the towns, thanks to the efforts of dedicated biking organizations and volunteers.
That reputation now extends to the south following the work of Central Colorado Mountain Riders motorcycle club to repair the Rainbow Trail, damaged in the 2016 Hayden Pass Fire.
The club teamed with the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, Mile High Youth Corps and volunteers to reroute the trail where a 3-mile section was destroyed by the fire.
Following environmental assessments the club received a Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant to fund the project, contracting with Trailcat Enterprises to do the excavation and trail building on a complicated 7-mile reroute.
Instead of its historic 100-mile length, the reconstruction added 4 miles to the Rainbow, which now totals 104 miles, from Marshall Pass south to Medano Pass at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
The club also formally adopted some 54 miles of multiuse trails, including two sections of the Rainbow, and asks that those using the trails read trail kiosks for tips on proper usage.
Thanks to club members for the effort, making the valley a better place to live and play.
Precip at 113 percent
As of Sept. 30, precip in Salida is at 9.9 inches, 1.17 inches or 113 percent above the year-to-date average.
— MJB