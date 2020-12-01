There is no better time than the present to teach and model to our children gratitude.
Times are challenging. Our children, like us, are feeling the stress and constraints of the pandemic.
The simple act of gratitude, being thankful, can compound these difficult times and lead to greater appreciation.
When we practice positivity and are optimistic, we are more apt to see the good and are grateful for what we do have.
A smile, words of kindness to others, acknowledgement to a co-worker for a job well done, are simple forms of gratitude – that are impactful.
When we incorporate gratitude in our life, actually name the things we are thankful for, it gives them meaning.
The law of attraction works when practicing gratitude, as it manifests feelings of joy and happiness in both yourself and others.
The act of gratitude is contagious. Children will pick up on our energy and learn gratitude from our words and actions.
Here are some fun and authentic ways to incorporate gratitude and acts of kindness for you and your children, this holiday season:
At your holiday dinner, go around the table and have everyone say what they are grateful for.
Make a “gratitude tree” together with your children, as “gratitude turns what we have into enough” (Big Life Journal).
While doing this activity together, show appreciation for your child. Tell them what makes you proud about them. When they hear this regularly from a young age, it fosters gratefulness.
Make a gratitude list. Write a list of all the people who bring joy in your life. Kids love this. They like to talk about what brings them joy.
Try it from A-Z, you would be surprised how many things they list.
Have your kids go through their toys and donate a few to Caring and Sharing.
Talk about abundance and how nice it is to help someone less fortunate.
Buy a gift for the Tree of Hope or Giving tree and have your child choose the gift.
Walk through “Holiday Park” downtown in Riverside Park and show appreciation for all the beautiful Christmas trees and individuals who are to be remembered.
Shop locally this holiday season. Talk with your child about how by shopping locally, we show our shop owners that we care about them and are grateful for their business.
Cook a meal for an aging friend or neighbor. Take baked goods to a teacher. Times are tough for everyone right now.
Giving a lending hand or a small gesture of appreciation, goes a long way. It also teaches our children the gift of giving.
Write a thank you card to someone in your family – a grandparent or aunt or uncle. Receiving a hand written card goes a long way for all of us.
Feel grateful each and every day that we live in this amazing town and that despite our hardships, we can breathe fresh air, view gorgeous panoramic mountain ranges and walk along the river and scenic trails.
The ideas for paying forward gratitude are limitless. This holiday season embrace the gift of gratitude; share love and kindness to our fellow Chaffee County community and beyond.
Sheri Johnson-Horsley is the family services coordinator for Salida School District R-32-J.