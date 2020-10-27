Actually, pets don’t need to ever partake of any of the food listed in this article.
Holidays, however, present their own issues – people gathered and not paying strict attention may leave food within easy reach of their pets – dog, cat or other.
I made use of two sources for this article – the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the November issue of Country Living magazine.
The latter had an informative write-up for traditional Thanksgiving food.
The ASPCA has a hotline if ever needed. Your first call should be to your veterinarian if you suspect your pet has food ingested issues, but the ASPCA Hotline is there seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with online information from veterinarians.
The number, and hope that you never need it, is: Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.
The ASPCA pages have the no-no foods listed alphabetically. I will group some of the foods together due to a limit on number of words.
A – Alcohol and avocado. The first can cause all sorts of problems and very serious ones. Your dogs and cats don’t need alcohol. Avocados are problems for birds, rabbits, donkeys, horses, and ruminants such as sheep and goats.
C – Chocolate, coffee, caffeine and cranberry sauce, citrus fruits, coconut and coconut oil. Most of us know you don’t give chocolate to your pets, but cranberry sauce? Yes, for it may have toxic raisins and currants in it. Coffee and caffeine may cause assorted problems you don’t wish to deal with.
M – Macadamia nuts – can cause various maladies including weakness, tremors within 12 – 48 hours. Milk and Dairy products cause problems as pets don’t have the ability to process lactase which breaks down lactose. Diarrhea often results. Mashed potatoes can be high in milk and butter. Regular boiled potatoes are fine but seldom found on a holiday table.
N – Nuts including almonds, pecans and walnuts in particular contain a lot of oil and fats. Vomiting and diarrhea to pancreatitis.
O – Forget onions, garlic, and chives which can cause issues. Cats are more susceptible and dogs, if large quantities eaten.
P – Pumpkin pie is oh so good, but save it for the humans. Too much sugar and fat. Pumpkin itself is an OK treat.
R – Raw or undercooked meat, eggs and bones could contain salmonella and E. coli. Be careful with raw bones as they can splinter and if swallowed could puncture the digestive tract.
S – Salty foods may cause excessive thirst and urination. Forget potato chips and pretzels and salted popcorn. Maybe one or two but no more.
T – Turkey has brittle and easily splintered bones which can end up in the digestive tract doing much harm.
X – Xylitol. A sweetener found in candy, gum, baked goods and, of all things, toothpaste. It increases insulin production which could lead to liver issues and seizures.
Y – Yeast Dough. Dough rises and accumulates gas which might end up in bloat, a serious condition and a life -threatening emergency.
Enjoy your holidays, but leave the traditional foods for your human guests or just yourself and your family. The pets are in no need of any of these. It’ll be a safer time for them and a more enjoyable time for you.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.