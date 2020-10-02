For months people have expressed their concern over what the stock market will do based on who wins the election.
It’s natural for investors to look for a connection between who wins the White House and which way stocks will go. But as nearly a century of returns shows, stocks have trended upward across administrations from both parties.
Shareholders are investing in companies, not a political party. And companies focus on serving their customers and growing their businesses, regardless of who is in the White House.
With that being said, it is 2020 after all. The pandemic will have an impact in how we vote. The vast majority of Americans strongly believe in the expressed will of the people and recognize that every vote is of equal value whether it is cast by mailbox, by drop box or by ballot box.
However, it is clear that it will take longer to count the votes this time around because of the very large number of people requesting mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.
It may well be that, as dawn breaks on Nov. 4, no victory has been credibly claimed, grudgingly conceded, or unofficially declared.
Nevertheless, for investors, it is important to recognize that the odds still strongly favor the election producing a clear winner within a few days and the inauguration of that winner, on schedule, in January.
Investors have good reason to worry that continued partisan bickering over basic public health practices could extend or worsen the pandemic.
In addition, a contested election, even if the eventual outcome is clear, could distract Washington from providing further appropriate support to displaced workers, disrupted businesses and distressed state and local governments.
The economic recovery already looks set to slow very sharply in the fourth quarter and political divisions could, at an extreme, lead to a double-dip recession, with negative repercussions for stocks in the months ahead.
I don’t believe investors should delay appropriate investments until after the election.
After all, almost all elections end up reducing political uncertainty rather than increasing it, and stocks tend to fare better when uncertainty falls.
However, this is a good time to check portfolios to ensure that they are sufficiently diversified to weather extended election turmoil should it unfold, but also positioned to benefit from a global recovery from the pandemic in 2021 and beyond.
If the economy does double-dip under the combined weight of a resurgent pandemic and political conflict, both U.S. equities and the U.S. dollar could be expected to suffer. For long-term investors this suggests the need for broad diversification and a more global approach to equity investing.
In three months, Americans will join the rest of the world in saying goodbye to 2020.
Never will so many have said “good riddance” with such passion. When we begin 2021 the election will likely have been long decided and we will, to that extent, face less uncertainty than today.
Going forward, the problems confronting our society, our economy and our markets could be formidable. The challenge for investors is to make sure they are positioned appropriately today for that more certain but still unsettled landscape of 2021.
U.S. presidents may have an impact on market returns, but so do hundreds, if not thousands, of other factors-the actions of foreign leaders, a global pandemic, interest rate changes, rising and falling oil prices, and technological advances, just to name a few.
Stocks have rewarded disciplined investors for decades, through Democratic and Republican presidencies. It is an important lesson on the benefits of a long-term investment approach.
Robin Bess is a financial advisor and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.