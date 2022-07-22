‘Like filling a bathtub with the drain open’
Those who have driven west on U.S. 50 through Gunnison passing by Blue Mesa Reservoir in recent months can’t help but notice the water level.
From the highway the reservoir appears to be way down, a fact confirmed by the Bureau of Reclamation. According to the bureau, the reservoir is about 47 percent of capacity, or about 58 feet below its peak storage volume.
The Gunnison River and its tributaries feed into Blue Mesa. Its water flows through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison and eventually meets up with the Colorado River in Grand Junction.
The Colorado passes through Utah, into Arizona and Lake Powell, then through the Grand Canyon and into Lake Mead. South of Yuma, Arizona, the river flows into Mexico where, in theory, it would flow into the Gulf of California.
But the Colorado’s water rarely reaches the Gulf because it is overdrawn and overallocated.
Alarms now are being heard because water levels in lakes Powell and Mead have fallen to record lows, threatening to shut down water users in lower basin states Arizona, Nevada and California, as well shutting down electrical generators with water that’s normally fed through the two dams.
But as Terry Scanga, Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District manager, points out, despite below-average precipitation over the past 20 years, the lower basin states have generally increased the amount of water they take from the river.
By comparison, upper river states, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico, which supply most of the Colorado’s water, have reduced the amounts of water used, in part because these states have no means of storing the river’s water in wetter years for use in times of drought.
By contrast, the falling water levels in Powell and Mead, he says, are like trying to fill a bathtub with the drain wide open. It’s not going to happen.
While news media coverage has focused on the giant reservoirs’ water levels, stories have generally failed to point out that lower basin states have been increasing the volumes of water being taken.
The Colorado does have an impact on the Arkansas. Mr. Scanga notes that about 15 percent of the Arkansas’ flows come from trans-mountain diversions through tunnels near Leadville.
Because the three lower Colorado River states are far more populous than the four upper river basin states, could the three use their political power to change the amounts of water each of the states is entitled to historically?
It’s a possibility, certainly, and something to monitor. As the old adage attributed to Mark Twain goes, “Whiskey’s for drinkin’; water’s for fightin’.”
‘It’s Not About the Sex’
John DiGirolamo’s book “It’ Not About the Sex” states that human trafficking is a national problem, an issue that’s as relevant in small towns as it is in big cities and metro areas.
The book tells the stories of women who have been victimized by human trafficking and sex work and law enforcement’s inside view of the problem.
The author advises parents on signs to watch for, including a new older boyfriend; unexplained gifts; a change in behavior – being more defiant; a change in dress – more promiscuous; change in attitude toward sex; secrecy about friends and boyfriends; sudden drop in grades; new use of drugs or alcohol; missing school or quitting sports and activities; and unexplained nights away from home.
The author will present programs on the book at Buena Vista and Salida libraries Aug. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As a book testimonial states, education is the only way to stop human traffickers.
— MJB