Disclaimer: I don’t have cats. The only kitten I ever had was when I was 5 years old – long, long ago. It was named Kitty (how creative I was back then) and disappeared. We never got another cat but did get a dog, who as a puppy was a round ball of fluff, and we named it Meatball.
But, I do love to read animal stories, and I’ve gathered some interesting feline books – some for adults set in foreign cultures and some for the kids to read or be read to – and with stickers with one of them. Gotta love stickers.
Adult reader:
“Seven Lives and One Great Love: Memoirs of a Cat” by Lena Divani. Sugar Zack is a very intellectual speaker who claims he has never found a human he cannot domesticate to his liking.
“The Cat Who Could Read Backwards” by Lilian Jackson Braun. I think Braun writes feline stories often, and this one is a cozy crime story – first in a series – about Koko, who reads backwards and sniffs out clues to help a new employee of The Daily Fluxion newspaper to solve a murder.
“The Last House on Needless Street” by Catriona Ward. Unusual book: A girl not allowed outside and a cat that enjoys naps and reading the Bible. Perhaps everything we think we know is a lie. Hmm.
“A Buddy Road Trip” is a moving novel about Nana, the traveling cat, and his owner Satoru through the changing seasonal beauty of Japan.
“The Crazy Cat Lover’s Handbook: A human’s guide to serving our feline overlords” by Stella Rheingold. A laugh-out-loud book about everything kitty, from health care to getting a new cat. Quirky.
“Cat Diaries: Secret Writings of the MEOW Society” by Betsy Byars and Betsy Duffey. A collection of short stories from the annual gathering of cats of all kinds to share stories of themselves and their ancestors.
For the kids:
“Splat the Cat and the Pumpkin-Picking Plan.” For kids ages 2-5. Splat finds the biggest pumpkin but has to figure out how to get it home. A Splat the Cat misadventure with 30 stickers. Part of a series.
“Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives.” For 7-10 years old. From the author of “Dog Man,” Dav Pilkey, who is also the illustrator. The characters each see the world differently. Will the 21 baby frogs figure out how to get them all to work together?
“Cats vs. Dogs" by Elizabth Carney. A National Geographic book for 5- to 8-year-olds. After reading about both cats and dogs, each child can make up his/her own mind about which he/she prefers.
That’s enough to keep you and the kids going for a while. As fall finally arrives, it’s nice to be inside reading with your cat (or dog) in your lap. Enjoy!
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.