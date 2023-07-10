Sugarless Chocolate Cake uses an Instant Pot

When I had to start watching my blood sugar, I bought an Insta-Pot (like many people do). I used it off and on until I modified this wonderful cake recipe. Now I use it much more frequently.
The cake can be topped with fruit and whipped cream or a cream cheese frosting (cream cheese whipped with monk fruit). Or serve it with one of the popular keto ice creams now available. It's very fudgy and delicious.
If you love chocolate like I do, you'll love this easy-to-make cake, perfect for any occasion.
Sugarless Chocolate Cake
Ingredients:
1/2 cup monk fruit
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup butter
2 large eggs
3/4 cup almond flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup Lilly's chocolate chips
1 cup water
Instructions:
In a large bowl with an electric mixer, cream the monk fruit, vanilla and butter together until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until well combined.
In a small bowl, whisk together almond flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to egg mixture until well combined. Stir in chocolate chips.
Spray an 8-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon batter into pan and smooth the top; cover loosely with aluminum foil. Pour water into an Instant Pot. Place wire trivet into the bottom of the pot and set the pan on top. Place the lid on the pot and lock into place to seal. Pressure cook or manual on high pressure for 30 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes. Use Quick Pressure Release. While still warm, cut into wedges and serve.