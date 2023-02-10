Salida Regional Library is excited to offer a virtual author talk series each month featuring bestselling, award-winning and highly acclaimed authors from around the world.
The featured writers and thought leaders will cover a wide range of fiction and nonfiction genres. The free, virtual series takes place two to three times a month and includes the opportunity to ask questions to the author.
Author talks for February include:
• Grace M. Cho, “Tastes Like War: A Memoir,” 11 a.m. Feb. 16 – 2021 National Book Award finalist and Time and NPR Best Book of the Year.
You don’t want to miss an insightful chat with award-winning author Grace M. Cho as she discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War: A Memoir.”
• Sadeqa Johnson, “The House of Eve,” 2 p.m. Feb. 28 – award-winning author of “Yellow Wife,” recipient of the National Book Club Award, the Phillis Wheatley Book Award and the USA Best Book Award for Best Fiction.
We look forward to seeing you for an invigorating conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her brand-new novel, “The House of Eve.”
Again, all events are free and open to the public via digital livestream. Preregistration through the website is needed to receive the link to the live author talk. All author talks are recorded and available for viewing through our website at a later date without registration, if you are not able to participate in the livestream.
Also available at Salida Regional Library are our sizeable collection of books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, music CDs, library of things, free WIFI and kind, helpful staff. Our calendar is full of fun programs as well; stop in to grab a flyer or check us out online at https://www.salidalibrary.org/events/.
Noteworthy changes coming in March:
Computer lab printing management system – to help reduce unwanted or accidental printing. Print jobs will be directed to the staff-managed print queue and released upon payment.
Password implementation – to continue to prioritize patron privacy and stay in accordance with Colorado law. Passwords will be needed to access your library account online, while using Overdrive or Libby, Kanopy, Creativebug and online newspapers accessed through our PIKA online catalog system.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.