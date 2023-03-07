Aristata, BEAD poised to extend fiber service
Some 10-12 years ago, county officials were gearing up an effort to bring reliable and expanded communications services, including internet, cable, phone and cell service, to the valley.
The effort over several years led by Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. largely resulted in significantly improved communications services throughout the county, including extending connections to Monarch Mountain and Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort and getting redundant lines in and out of the valley.
Officials said then expanded service was crucial for economic development and public safety.
Now, the next phase in the world of communications and connectivity – fiber optics – appears to be at hand. Last week, Aristata Communications, formerly Colorado Central Telecom, announced plans to extend fiberoptic capability throughout the county, even to remote areas.
While other companies with national brands will likely be offering fiber, Aristata is the only locally owned firm to announce that it will be providing the capability.
In a presentation last week, Aristata’s Carlin Walsh said the nationwide effort to extend fiber service to rural areas is based on $43 billion in federal funding through the 2021 Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment bill. Each state, he said, is guaranteed $100 million, but Colorado could see eight to 12 times more in total funding.
He likened the BEAD effort to the 1936 Rural Electrification Act, which over 20 years used $12 billion in today’s dollars to extend the reach of electrical service across rural America.
Fiber optics is the gold standard of communications, far faster and more reliable than other more common technologies using copper wire or satellite, etc., for connecting residences and businesses.
Mr. Walsh, who founded Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs in 2010, said at present homes on average have five digital device services in use. In the not-distant future that number will more than triple with virtually all home appliances, from washers and dryers to refrigerators and furnaces, digitally connected.
This expanded connectivity requires faster and broader service, which fiber provides.
It’s important to note that Aristata is a local company with about 30 employees serving the region, from Leadville and Lake County, through Chaffee, western Fremont, Custer and portions of Saguache and Huerfano counties.
Congratulations and best wishes to Aristata on its fiber venture. It is a local company with employees who work in the valley and call the Upper Arkansas region their home.
SHS boys to Great 8
It’s taken 30 years but Salida High School’s boys’ basketball team is back in the state basketball tournament’s Great 8.
The second-seeded Spartans, 23-1 on the season, square off Thursday morning at Denver University in the 3A quarterfinals against The Pinnacle, a charter school in Thornton, northwest of downtown Denver.
The winner goes on to the 3A semis on Friday and a potential slot in the state final Saturday.
The 1993 team coached by Dale Miller was the last Spartan boys’ team to make it to the final eight. With about a 15-10 record, the team lost to Eaton in the final on a last-second shot.
Some six decades back, the 1961 and 1964 Spartan teams won state championships.
Best wishes to coach Adam Christensen and the 2022-23 Spartans in the state tourney’s Great 8. Your school and community are cheering you on!
