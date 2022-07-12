Taxpayers shorted in four-day work week
Effective July 5, most Chaffee County offices are now operating on a four-day week.
The exceptions are the airport, fairgrounds, housing, human services and landfill, which will continue to operate five or, in the case of the latter, six days per week.
But other offices, including administration and finance, assessor, clerk and recorder, Extension, human services, planning and zoning, public health, treasurer and veterans’ services, will now operate on a four-day, Monday-Thursday schedule.
As noted here when county commissioners first brought up the question, closing the majority of county offices is not user- or taxpayer-friendly.
Yes, some offices might be open on a daily basis an hour or two longer on the four-day week – if they previously were closed for business at 4 p.m. – but the “extended hours” don’t make up for closing an entire day of the week.
It’s understood that the county, like most other businesses and organizations, is facing staffing issues and difficulty finding employees.
But this does not mean the county should be shutting down a majority of its offices one day out of the work week since other entities are dealing with the same staffing problems.
With the office closures, taxpayers lose a day out of every week in which to conduct their county business, for vehicle registrations and license plates, public health matters and assessor questions, etc.
While four-day work weeks are typically popular with employees, in the case of the county the result is a decrease in service to the public, in service to taxpayers who depend on county offices for a variety of required government functions.
In a shorter four-day county work week, it’s taxpayers who are getting shorted.
Fire station safety should not be issue
At the City of Salida work session July 5, officials discussed aspects of the new fire station to be built at 611 Oak St.
One of the questions brought up was safety of students attending the adjacent Crest Academy.
While it is a legitimate question to be asking, Salida Fire Department now operates – as it has for decades – from its station at First and E streets.
E Street is narrower and has more limited access and visibility than what firefighters will have at the new station, once it’s built and in service.
Even with the tighter locale and access just off busy and heavily traveled Colo. 291, there have been few if any issues with the department either leaving on calls or returning to the current station, backing trucks into the building.
This is simply because of the care firefighters take in doing their jobs, making safety priority 1 in getting out of and back into the station, something we don’t see changing with the new station.
Street improvements are slated for Oak Street-291 down the road. These include bike lanes on both sides of the street, a sidewalk on the street’s west side, street lighting and a traffic signal at the 291-U.S. 50 intersection.
Flashing fire station warning signs would also alert motorists to fire equipment getting into and out of the station.
Along with improved visibility for both firefighters and motorists, the more open access of the new station location, street improvements and additional signing should make the facility safe for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians as well as fire department crews.
— MJB