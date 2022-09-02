The signs on the interstate warn of high winds, to which the prairie grass that stretches as far as the eye can see bears witness, whipped oceanlike, bending and flattening and swirling in the tempest. Tumbleweed blows across the blacktop, dust peppers the side of the truck, and I notice my jaw is clenched tight as I apply a constant half-rudder to starboard to counteract the wind’s push.
Hours later we find a riverside campsite among skeletal cottonwoods. Still the wind blows but with less consistency as the day cools, and there is hope that, with nightfall, some respite will be gained.
We tie off a tarp from the truck to a couple of trees, but in one last hurrah a violent squall splits the tarp in two. We abandon thoughts of soup and tortillas for dinner and instead retreat to the truck where we mix margaritas, eat chips and salsa and discuss how challenging tomorrow’s fishing will be should the winds, as predicted, return.
Day settles to night with a stunning sunset, the rolling plains until now cast in autumn’s drab flare to life in vibrant shades of ochre and gold beneath a sky bruised purple. Not many miles from where we sit Custer met his demise, and in my mind I contrast my love of the raw beauty of this landscape with how remote and inhospitable it must have appeared to him at the last, as lonely and hostile as the surface of the moon.
“Streamers is about the only thing’ll work in this wind,” says the guy at the shop next morning as we arranged a shuttle. He has a point. Heavy lines, short leaders and heavy flies appear to be the likely order of the day. Any attempt to present a dry fly with delicacy will likely end in anguish, expletives and a railing against the forces of nature.
Nevertheless, there are places on the river where braided channels and small islands offer pockets of respite. These we seek out, as much to give ourselves a break from the wind as the opportunity to cast and drift more conventional flies.
Reward comes in the form of a small number of fat rainbows, each one appreciated all the more for the effort and strategy it has taken to fool it.
I become fully aware of the wind-tugging-at-my-nerve-endings-induced tight knot between my shoulder blades as, raft lashed to the roof of the truck, we close the doors and are finally out of the elements. My mind turns to margaritas and ibuprofen.
The best memories of Montana for me are the twilights that linger long after the sun has set, even late in the year. The bare branches of the campsite cottonwoods stand black against a sky that seeps from orange to purple to indigo and then the faintest smudge of pale gray against the enveloping blackness.
Finally the wind has abated. I melt into my chair. We realize we have not seen another angler all day, a rarity on such a world-renowned river. We debate staying another day but decide against. The Bighorn has shown us something special this day, and the preference is, having made us work for a share of some of its secrets, to remember it in its inhospitable beauty and move on.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.