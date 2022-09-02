Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The signs on the interstate warn of high winds, to which the prairie grass that stretches as far as the eye can see bears witness, whipped oceanlike, bending and flattening and swirling in the tempest. Tumbleweed blows across the blacktop, dust peppers the side of the truck, and I notice my jaw is clenched tight as I apply a constant half-rudder to starboard to counteract the wind’s push.

Hours later we find a riverside campsite among skeletal cottonwoods. Still the wind blows but with less consistency as the day cools, and there is hope that, with nightfall, some respite will be gained.