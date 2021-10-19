Colorado voters are being asked whether or not to approve creation of out-of-school learning programs for students ages 5 to 17 to be funded through an increase in marijuana tax and by diverting a portion of existing state revenues.
Proposition 119, the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program, would be used to fund programs including tutoring and additional instruction on reading, math, science, writing, music and art for students.
Special emphasis would be given to those with learning disabilities and special needs. LEAP would provide assistance for career and technical training and would give priority to lower income students.
The program would be directed by a nine-member board appointed by the governor.
Revenues for the program are estimated at $109 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the first full year 119 would be in effect.
Funding would come from a phased-in 5 percent increase in the pot tax, which would generate about $87 million, and from transfers from the Colorado Land Trust totaling $22 million.
Prop 119 opponents say public money should not be directed to private education service providers. Instead, they say it should go directly to public schools, thereby keeping funds under local control, allowing districts to reinstate programs which may have been cut in recent years.
Critics add that Prop 119 would take funds that now go to public schools and place them in programs with little or no accountability or oversight from state education officials.
Prop 119 supporters counter by saying after- and out-of-school tutoring and learning are needed by the increasing number of students who are not proficient in reading, writing, math and science.
They say 119 would support the educational needs of all students, with students from lower income families given priority.
An independent, bipartisan board would ensure that those providing programs are qualified and accountable for services they provide.
Once financial aid is awarded, families would decide which certified tutors and program providers to use, which providers best meet the needs of individual students.
Four Colorado governors – current and past – have endorsed Prop 119, including Gov. Jared Polis, Bill Ritter and Roy Romer, all Democrats, and Republican Bill Owens.
“Prop 119 is a first-of-its-kind initiative to help close the opportunity gap and it is uniting Coloradans regardless of their political leanings or where they live,” former Gov. Owens said in a recent article in Colorado Politics.
In the same article, former Gov. Ritter said, “In Colorado, a student’s success is too often connected directly to their race, family income and where they grow up. Voting Yes on Prop 119 this November can help change that.”
In the article, Gov. Polis states, “Proposition 119 will allow more kids to benefit from after-school learning activities from tutoring to music and art.”
Other supporters include two past Denver mayors, Federico Peña and Wellington Webb, both Democrats, and a number of past and current members of the state Assembly from both sides of the political aisle.
That Prop 119 provides what appears to be only minimal oversight through its board of directors, which could result in a misuse of funds, is a serious concern. It will be up to the LEAP board to ensure that funds go to their intended purpose.
That said, the list and political diversity of supporters including governors is impressive. LEAP would provide an additional option and choices for parents to the existing public education system.
Vote Yes, vote for Proposition 119, to boost and support Colorado students.
—MJB