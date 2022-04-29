Voters will be casting ballots for the Salida Hospital District Board of Directors, the entity that governs and directs Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Four candidates – Dean Edwards, Bill Alderton, Lydia Segal and Rick Carroll – are running for three three-year seats on the board. Susan Dunn is running unopposed for a one-year board seat.
All five candidates appear qualified to serve on the board. That said, The Mail recommends Mr. Edwards, Mr. Alderton, Dr. Segal and Ms. Dunn.
Mr. Edwards is the only candidate currently serving on the board. He was appointed to fill a vacancy when Jean Moltz resigned. Before his board appointment, he was a member of the hospital finance committee, a position where he continues to serve as a board member.
Prior to moving to the valley, he worked for 17 years for a data analytics company and served on several nonprofit organizations.
With a degree in computer science and his background in technology and finance, Mr. Edwards brings much needed skills and experience to the hospital board. In addition, his working knowledge of the medical center from his current service is significant.
Mr. Alderton served for three decades as county judge and following his retirement from the bench has practiced on a part-time basis as an attorney.
He said he is committed to working to ensure that government is open and transparent and supports the hospital’s clinics in Westcliffe, Buena Vista, Coaldale and Saguache.
Given his longtime service in the county, he is aware of the role and the importance of the medical center to the region.
Dr. Segal is a retired family-practice physician who would bring 35 years of medical experience to the board. She said given the number of patients 65 and older, the hospital should consider hiring a geriatrician, is interested in exploring a joint venture between the hospital and an assisted-living facility, is interested in access to electronic medical records and telemedicine and founded a health maintenance organization.
With her physician’s background and administrative experience from working with the HMO, she would bring valuable knowledge to the board.
Ms. Dunn, a county resident for nearly 30 years, is a former certified public accountant and currently practices as a business consultant.
She has been involved in a number of business organizations including the Central Colorado Small Business Development Center and Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
Her knowledge of the county and business background would be an asset to the medical center.
Mr. Carroll’s father was involved in the community’s purchase of the former Denver & Rio Grande hospital in the mid 1960s.
If elected he would bring a diverse background in corporate management and sales and higher education to the board, as well as experience as a director and officer on boards throughout his career.
The election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 3. Mail ballots will not be sent for this election. Voters can cast ballots at two locations:
• Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida; and
• Chaffee County Annex, 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista.
Those eligible to vote in the election include residents of the hospital district, regardless of whether they own property or not, and the owners of real or personal property within the hospital district, or their spouse or civil union partner who owns property in their name.
— MJB