31 cases: ‘Little too lax’
In the past week, Chaffee County recorded 31 coronavirus cases, including six April 27, eight April 28, ten April 30 and four yesterday, May 3.
By comparison, for the seven days from April 11-17, the county reported just six cases.
The scenario where a lull in case numbers is followed by a jump in infections seems to be something of a trend.
As reported last week, this latest spike was due in part to 12 Salida school students contracting the virus, prompting the district to go to remote learning for some classes.
R-32-J Superintendent David Blackburn said the increase in case numbers might be attributable to the community becoming a little too lax in following virus protocols.
As the recent jump in cases indicate, the virus remains a significant threat, even with about half the county vaccinated against the illness.
The surge in cases is another reminder to follow safety steps: to wear a mask and maintain a safe distance when around others, wash hands often, stay home if symptoms develop and get tested.
And the increase points to the importance of getting a virus shot. While the county health department is not currently scheduling mass vaccination clinics, shots are readily available at the office in the Touber Building or from local pharmacies.
Call public health at 539-4510 or the pharmacy of your choice to make an appointment.
The virus case count in Colorado continues to grow in numbers. Some 500,000 state residents, or about one in ten state residents, have have been reported as having contracted the virus.
And that number continues to grow.
Critical time for board
And on the subject of public health, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, has been nominated to represent the Fifth Congressional District on the Colorado State Board of Health.
Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make the five-year appointment later this month, which then goes before the Colorado State Senate for approval.
The state health board meets monthly and makes decisions on health care services, wellness and education programs.
Because the state, nation and world are in the midst of a pandemic, this is a critical time for the state on health care. Decisions made by the health board now will shape the direction the state takes on the coronavirus among other issues.
In addition, as she notes, Ms. Carlstrom will be a voice at the state level for Colorado’s rural communities. Too often, rural areas’ needs and issues get lost amid the bigger numbers and louder voices of the state’s Front Range cities.
Congratulations, Ms. Carlstrom, on the nomination to the health board and best wishes for your work on the panel.
Storm a reminder
Monday’s storm is a reminder of the epic snow which fell on Salida and southern Chaffee County 20 years ago.
On May 3-4, 2001, a spring storm stalled over the valley dropping 50 inches of heavy wet snow and more than 4 inches of water in the process.
That storm was preceded by warm, sunny days, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, which sounds quite familiar.
While Monday’s forecast for Monarch Pass called for 7-13 inches of snow, a mixture of rain and occasionally snow fell in the valley.
As of 6 p.m., The Mail’s rain gauge recorded .72 inches of water from the storm, welcome moisture after a sparse April which saw just .58-inch of moisture, compared to April’s average of 1.18.
— MJB