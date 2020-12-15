Whether you open packages Christmas Eve or the next morning, Christmas breakfast can be quite an ordeal.
Kids want to get to the goodies, everyone is sitting around waiting to be fed and the preparations for the family feast needs to begin as soon as possible.
There are some make-ahead dishes which will delight your family and give you some much needed time to relax before all the craziness begins.
The basic Breakfast Strata is one such dish. This can be prepared the night before and all you need to do in the morning is preheat the oven and pop in the casserole.
There are no rules for making a strata. You can add anything you like – meat, no meat, veggies and any kind of cheese you like. The following is a basic recipe, be creative and have fun.
Breakfast Strata
Ingredients:
1½ pounds bulk sausage, bacon or ham
2 cups sliced mushrooms
½ cup finely chopped onions, leeks or shallots
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups milk
1 loaf day old Italian bread crusts removed and cubed. (Sour dough is great, rye is tasty and Como bread is also perfect)
1½ cups grated swiss or cheddar cheese.
Prep:
Butter a 2½ quart casserole dish. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown sausage for 5 minutes, breaking it up as it cooks. Add mushrooms and onions. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine eggs and milk. Layer 1/3 of the bread in the bottom of the buttered casserole dish. Top with half of the sausage mixture and sprinkle 1/3 of the cheese over the top. Repeat this with another layer of bread, the remaining sausage and another ½ cup of cheese. Cover with the final layer of bread.
Slowly pour the milk and egg mixture over the bread. Use your hands to push the bread down so all of it is covered with the milk and egg.
Sprinkle on the last ½ cup of cheese and if you want some color sprinkle parsley all over the top. Cover with plastic wrap and leave in refrigerator overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Set the casserole on a baking sheet to catch any drips and bake until the strata is golden brown and bubbly, about 1 hour.
If you want lighter fare, coffee and a snack so you can save your appetite for dinner this Maple Bundt Cake might just do the trick. Make a day or two ahead of time and serve with coffee in the morning.
Maple Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
2 sticks butter, room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup maple syrup
4 large eggs, at room temperature
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Maple Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons maple syrup
¼ to 1/3 cup heavy cream
Prep:
Coat Bundt pan with non-stick baking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
This can be done with a hand mixer, but is easier with a stand mixer. If you are using a stand mixer, use the paddle attachment and cream the butter until smooth.
Add the granulated sugar and continue creaming, scraping down the sides of the bowl at least once. The mixture should be light and fluffy. This can take between 5 and 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt until combined.
Add the maple syrup to the butter mixture and mix to combine. Add eggs one at a time until each egg is completely incorporated.
Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl. Add half of the flour mixture, them the milk and vanilla, mixing until well combined. Add the remaining flour.
When well mixed transfer to the Bundt pan. Smooth the batter with the back of a spatula or spoon.
Place the Bundt pan on a baking sheet and bake until the cake springs back when gently poked, about 1 hour. Allow the cake to rest in the pan on a cooling rack for 10 to 15 minutes. Turn onto the rack and allow to cool completely.
For the glaze, mix powdered sugar, maple syrup and 2 tablespoons of heavy cream in a medium bowl until smooth. Add more cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, to thin the glaze to the desired consistency.
Place the cooled Bundt cake on a cake plate and pour the glaze over the top.
If you have time and want a hot breakfast this Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Pancake Skillet is so worth the time and effort. I suggest serving this with a protein to cut some of the sweet. Peppered bacon is the perfect foil for this dish.
Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Pancake Skillet
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon kosher salt (regular table salt will work as well)
¾ cup whole milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons butter, melted plus 1 tablespoon to melt in the pan
³/4 cup dark chocolate chips
½ cup pumpkin puree
½ cup mini chocolate chips
Powdered sugar and/or maple syrup for garnish, if desired.
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet in the oven to preheat for about 5 minutes. While waiting, melt the ¾ cup of dark chocolate chips in a microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir and microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat until chocolate is shiny and melted. Set aside to cool.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, milk, egg, pumpkin puree, the melted chocolate and 2 tablespoons of melted butter together until well combined.
Remove the skillet from the oven and add 1 tablespoon of butter to the hot pan, allowing it to melt.
Add the batter and spread with a spatula evenly across the bottom of the pan.
Sprinkle the mini chocolate chips on top and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar or drizzle with maple syrup if desired. This 10-inch pancake will easily feed up to four people, especially if adding a protein side.