Summer Reading has been a challenge this year for everyone including the library staff. We want to thank everyone for being so patient and understanding with the changes we had to make during this pandemic.
We are glad to have all those that participated in the program and hope everyone has enjoyed reading.
I want to remind everyone that Wednesday is the last day to register – that goes for teens and adults as well.
If you’re not registered and want to be part of the program, visit our website salidalibrary.org and find “Imagine Your Story” link, click on reading record and complete the info.
Call the library with your total number of pages or if you’re in the teen and adult program we need the number of books read by Sunday to be in the drawings or to have prizes ready for pick up.
Monday afternoons we are in front of the new library addition on E Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for prize pickup and crafts. It helps us if your pages are totaled.
The program ends July 22 so we ask that everyone have all their pages and book totals returned by 10 a.m. that day so prizes can be picked up between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Please note we will have two days of prize pickup that week, Monday and Wednesday.
It’s unbelievable another reading program is almost over. End of program party will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 at Chill.
Please wear your mask to help keep everyone safe.
The library staff would like to thank all of our supporting community businesses including Moonlight Pizza, Amicas, Salida Aquatic Center and Salida McDonalds for the great prize donations to the program.
It is heart warming that businesses care about our young community.
I’ll keep doing live Story Time and the instructions for crafts on Facebook for a few more weeks. If you have any questions please call the library 719-539-4826.
Mark your calendars the Denver Magic Show will be at the library August 5 at 10 am. We are not sure at this time of how we will handle attendance.
Watch our website and Facebook for updated information on this great show.
Keep reading and enjoy the rest of Summer.
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.