Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and now is a great time to start practicing to make the perfect meal for that special someone in your life.
Nothing says I love you more than a special meal prepared at home with love and the freshest ingredients. Add a favorite wine and tasty dessert and you will be rewarded with a smile that lasts for days.
Crab-Stuffed
Filet Mignon
with Whiskey
Peppercorn Sauce
Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce is as good as, if not better, than anything you will get in a restaurant. This recipe is a bit time consuming, but I promise this tender, delicious dish will be worth every minute you spent creating it.
Crab Stuffing Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon minced onion
1 teaspoon minced green onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced celery
1 teaspoon minced green bell pepper
2 tablespoons water or shrimp stock
1 6-ounce can crab meat, drained
2 tablespoons bread crumbs
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
Peppercorn Sauce Ingredients:
1¼ cups beef broth
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 ounce whiskey
1 cup heavy cream
Steak Ingredients:
4 6-ounce filet mignons, brought to room temperature about a half hour before you cook them
4 slices bacon, lightly cooked
Salt and cracked black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 shallot, minced
1 cup crimini mushrooms, sliced
1 ounce whiskey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Prep:
To make the crab stuffing, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, green onion, garlic, celery and green pepper until tender. Stir in water or shrimp stock, crab meat, bread crumbs and Cajun seasoning. Stir well, remove from heat and set aside.
For the peppercorn sauce, combine beef broth and black pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until reduced to 1 cup of liquid, stirring frequently. Add 1 ounce of whiskey and cream. Continue simmering until reduced to 1 cup, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and set aside.
Slice a pocket into the side of each steak and generously pack with crab stuffing. Wrap bacon around the side and secure with toothpicks. Season to taste with salt and pepper, set aside. Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Sauté garlic and shallot for 1 minute. Add mushrooms and sauté until tender. Remove mushroom mixture and set aside.
Place steaks in skillet and cook to desired doneness. For a 2-inch filet cook 4 minutes per side for rare, 4½ minutes per side for medium-rare and 5 minutes per side for medium. When done remove from skillet and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Deglaze the skillet with 1 ounce of whiskey. Reduce heat and stir in peppercorn sauce and Dijon mustard. When combined, add mushroom mixture and reduce until sauce is thick enough to stick to the back of a wooden spoon. Remove toothpicks and bacon from the steaks. Arrange on a plate and top with sauce.
Grilled asparagus or a baked potato goes well with this, as does a crispy green salad.
Savory Sea Scallops
with Angel Hair Pasta
Want to try making a simpler but just as tasty dinner for the apple of your eye? Savory Sea Scallops with Angel Hair Pasta will do the trick.
Ingredients:
1 16-ounce package of angel hair pasta
¼ cup butter, room temperature
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 pounds sea scallops, rinsed and patted dry
3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and black pepper to taste
½ cup heavy cream
2 to 3 tablespoons fresh Parmesan cheese, grated
Prep:
Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once water is boiling, add pasta and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until pasta has cooked through but is firm to the bite, 4 or 5 minutes. Drain well in a colander.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant and softened, about 1 minute. Slice any scallops more than ¾-inch thick so they will cook evenly. Stir in scallops, basil and parsley. Cook and gently stir until scallops feel slightly firm when pressed with a finger, 2 to 3 minutes. Do not overcook or the scallops will be tough and chewy. Stir in lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Pour in cream and bring the mixture to a bare simmer.
Serve scallops over hot pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with a side salad and roasted green beans or asparagus.