Despite the cooler, rainy days summer is just around the corner and for many of us the time to eat lighter meals with more veggies from the garden.
My flowers, peas, carrots and pumpkins have benefited greatly from the plentiful moisture, as have the wild raspberries. The onions are lagging a bit, but I am hoping warmer days will help them begin to grow.
It is time to clean off the grills, get the patio furniture back out and make sure the bird feeders and baths are filled to welcome my favorite garden visitors. It is also time to dust off some of my favorite summer dinner recipes. I hope you find something you want to try.
Grilled Ribeye
Steak Salad
Grilled Ribeye Steak Salad is a well-balanced meal with tons of flavor. Feel free to change up the steak, make it with salmon or chicken.
Dressing Ingredients:
3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
½ teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Salad Ingredients:
1 medium red onion, cut into ½-inch slices
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1¼ pounds boneless ribeye steak
5 ounces baby arugula and/or baby spinach
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
4 ounces crumbled blue cheese
Torn fresh basil leaves, for garnish
1 avocado, pitted and sliced for garnish, if desired
Prep:
To make the dressing, cook garlic and oil in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until garlic is soft and fragrant. This should take 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper and blend until very smooth. Pour into a jar and refrigerate until ready to use. This can be made up to a week ahead.
Heat grill on medium-high for 5 minutes. Make sure the grates are well cleaned.
Drizzle onion with oil and season with salt. Generously season steak with salt and pepper. Grill onions, turning once, until char marks appear, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill and add the steak, turning once for about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. An instant read thermometer should register 130 degrees.
Place onions and steak on a cutting board and allow steak to cool slightly. Thinly slice steak across the grain. On a large platter, arrange arugula/spinach. Top with steak, onions, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese and basil. Drizzle with dressing just before serving.
One-Pot Sharma
Chicken and
Orzo Skillet
One-Pot Sharma Chicken and Orzo Skillet has it all: protein, carbs and fresh veggies cooked in one skillet for a complete dinner. The flavors in this recipe take their cues from shawarma, the popular Levantine dish that features thin cuts of seasoned meat.
Ingredients:
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon coriander
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups chicken broth
12 ounces orzo, about 2 cups
¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish
½ English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Prep:
In a large bowl, toss chicken, coriander, paprika, red pepper flakes, cinnamon, ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper until the chicken is coated. In large high-sided skillet heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add half the chicken mixture and cook, turning until golden and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a bowl. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan, giving it a minute to heat, and cook the remaining chicken.
Remove chicken and wipe the bottom of the pan with a paper towel to remove any dark bits of chicken. Return skillet to medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil. When shimmering add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
Stir in broth, orzo and ½ teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer, stirring frequently, until the liquid is mostly absorbed and the orzo is tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove skillet from heat. Add dill and top with the chicken mixture.
In a medium bowl, toss cucumber, tomatoes, feta, lemon juice, remaining tablespoon of oil and a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper. Spoon cucumber salad over the chicken. Top with more dill and serve immediately.