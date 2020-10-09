District takes quick action on coronavirus
Salida School District R-32-J moved to remote learning Tuesday after two cases of the coronavirus were reported.
The cases, which are not believed to be related, involve a student and a staff member.
The move to conduct classes remotely does not come as a surprise. This summer, when the school board approved the district plan for the coming school year, officials announced the process that would take place if a student or staff member were to test positive for the virus.
That is that the district would immediately suspend in-person classes and go to a remote learning model.
With well over a thousand students and staff members involved in the district, that cases would happen comes as no surprise. Students have parents and siblings; staff have spouses and kids of their own.
With these multiples adding up to thousands of people, the potential contact for school-related individuals with someone who is contagious is likely and to be expected.
Given the time it takes for symptoms to develop, and the fact that those infected with the virus may be contagious without knowing they are, it is possible that other students and staff members have been infected. To this point, however, no new cases have been announced.
The next few days will be key, whether others will test positive as a result of their contact with the two individuals.
What’s most important is when the district learned of the two cases, it took immediate steps to prevent further spread, to limit as much as possible additional infections.
‘No visitors’ prudent
With the cases at Salida schools and new COVID-19 cases from the community being reported every week, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced this week that effective today it will not allow visitors at the hospital and emergency department.
According to a hospital press release patients will be admitted regularly but visitors will not be allowed.
In normal circumstances, the Medical Center and most other hospitals encourage visitors. At the same time, patients welcome visits from family and friends.
But these are obviously not normal times.
With cold weather coming on and folks spending more time indoors, virus case numbers are expected to increase.
Given the likelihood of more cases, the Medical Center’s precautionary action to stop allowing visitors is prudent.
The hospital is a critically important community health component, from protecting patients to the health of hospital staff.
Therefore, limiting exposure to potential carriers makes sense. Not allowing visitors at this time is in the community’s best interest.
As the Medical Center noted, the situation with the virus continues to evolve and additional changes are possible.
Average snow season?
Private weather forecaster Joel Gratz said based on several models a La Niña winter is expected.
Speaking to Central Colorado Humanists, Mr. Gratz said from reports over the past century, this could mean an average winter for Monarch Mountain and Colorado.
“I’ll take average,” he said. “There are plenty of powder days in an average season.”
— MJB