Before Salida plunges into the hot water of outdoor soaking pools, it should take a long look at the proposed feature’s financial aspects and impact on the hot springs aquatic center budget.
The city hired BBC Research and Consulting to conduct a market analysis to build and operate the pools at the hot springs aquatic center at Centennial Park.
At this week’s work session, BBC’s Kevin Williams gave a thumb’s up for the project stating, “Long term, it appears to be a really good investment,” then adding, “Fiscally from a business planning perspective, it still looks pretty good.”
We have to ask how, if it appears to be a “really good investment” long term, from a business perspective, it only “still looks pretty good?”
Is there a difference between being a really good long term investment but perhaps a project that is not quite so good from a traditional business view?
Just what is the difference?
During the 80-plus years the hot springs has been a part of Salida, it has been a financial drain on the city. Over all the years, city officials have made the decision to accept the hot springs’ operating losses, viewing the facility as an amenity that most residents support because of what it offers recreationally and economically.
Yes, the city charges fees for its use but the hot springs is not expected to produce an operating profit, which has been the case over the decades.
According to the city budget, in 2019 the aquatic center had operating revenues of $524,994 with expenses of $1,019,731 and “net use of shared general fund revenues,” or a loss of $494,733.
In other words, the center had revenues of just over $500,000, expenses of just over $1 million and a loss of just under $500,000.
In 2020, the center was closed for several weeks and when it opened it operated on a reduced schedule allowing only a limited number of users at a time, an operating plan which continues at present. The combination of closures, reduced schedule and limiting users resulted in estimated income of $260,000, expenses of $932,000 and general fund revenue support of $672,000.
Will revenues from the outdoor soaking pools be sufficient to cover the costs the new feature would add to the center? BBC’s representative gave a rosy picture, that the pools would be a “really good investment.”
But we question financial aspects of that assessment. Over its history, the hot springs has been and is a popular feature of the city but has been a financial burden, to be gentle. The soaking pools might prove to be popular but at what cost?
As councils have in the past, the current city council may choose to go with the soaking pools. The council may decide that the pools would be a place to put some of the city’s surplus sales tax revenues – running 15 percent ahead of the previous year’s totals – for both construction and ongoing operations.
But before the city jumps in – or “goes big,” as one council member suggested – the city should have a clear, solid idea of how the soaking pools might impact aquatic center finances, perhaps from the view of a certified public accountant with experience in municipal government budgets.
The city’s 2021 budget projects that the aquatic center will lean on “shared revenues” of $578,000, which will likely be substantially more since the pool is still only operating on a limited basis.
Given the costs, the aquatic center’s financial history and the ongoing and growing operating losses, an in-depth look at the soaking pools’ finances would be a prudent step before taking any further action.
— MJB