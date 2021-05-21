In between reading a couple physical books – you know, the kind with paper pages – I somehow got caught up in browsing the internet for new dog book titles.
When (what to my wondering eyes should appear, but …) I happened upon a major find. It first presented as a podcast and then eventually the convenience of purchasing the adventures of Boken The Dog as real books appeared.
If you are into downloading books or listening via podcasts and you are between the ages of 7 to 12 (or several decades old) you may be as enchanted as I was with all this website – www.bokenthedog.com – has to offer.
Boken is a miniature schnauzer living in southern Spain. He makes certain you know he’s an English dog with an English “Mum” and “Dad” but making their home on the warmer and sunnier beaches of Spain. I was quite taken with this beautifully designed website called Boken’s Big Messy Website that introduces us to the delights of Boken’s life, his travels, his beach friends and more.
Boken’s book titles include: “Boken The Dog: It’s all about me!,” followed by “Feast of Food” where Boken explains he’s an Olympic champ at sniffing out food (just as my Cooper dog is) but will never eat celery. You can read a “snippet” (Boken’s word, not mine) of “Book Four: Boken’s Awesome Autumn Adventure” on the website. In it Boken complains about his “Mum” being a mite bossy on their “l…..o…..n…..g” trip to Ireland to visit friends.
Boken provides tips from his internet geek amigo Pepe about safety on the internet. He has a page on how to photograph your canine pal better and another on how to keep cool in hot weather and ideas for breaking boredom. It appears to be a very fun site.
“Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog” – Mom’s Choice Award by Michelle Lander Feinberg is a fun read to toddlers.
Maybe I thought it was so cute because the character Cooper has no concept of being a dog. He lounges on the couch, likes to attend ballet practice and other more humanly pursuits.
The illustrations are colorful and captivating. It could be read aloud to your youngsters or … your dog.
“Sit. Stay. Love.” this book on teaching good manners and life lessons to young folks is written by Chalaine Kilduff with delightful illustrations by Sally Brodermann.
I found this on the site that popped up at some point called puppydogsandicecream.com. Some of the topics are: What friendship and loyalty mean, why to smile and when to forgive. An example – with illustrations – “We are all a little messy: Learn to do your chores and help around the house.” The accompanying illustration shows a puppy returning toys to a basket. What a wonderful idea.
Going on vacation? Want to take your dog(s)? A set of two books titled “Book One: The First Four Dog Vacations” and “Book Two: The Next Six Dog Vacations” might put you in the mood to take your furry pals with you. They feature two adopted rescue dogs, Bea and B.B, belonging to Carolyn West Meyer and her husband who travel to state parks, a national park, Big Sur in California with “the girls” and on and on for more adventures. It’s a humorous book and ones that I wish to read soon.
Onward to summer reading fun whether at home or elsewhere. Simple enjoy.
Judy Lore is a member of the Salida Dog Club.