Many people make resolutions to ring in the new year. Paul and I have never really done this, although we do promise each other to try and be more active, to eat better and to take care of our health. For the most part we do well.
One thing Paul would like to do is eat more fish. I love shellfish, but after moving back to Colorado from Florida I stopped eating fin fish.
In part, I miss red fish, snapper and grouper, but the biggest issue for me is getting fresh fish. Even the frozen and then thawed fish at the local stores makes me nervous.
I know, the shellfish is also frozen, but for some reason this doesn’t seem to bother me as much.
So, keeping with the eating lighter theme I wrote about last week, I am going to share some soup recipes featuring fish.
Shrimp and Coconut Soup is fast and easy to make. I believe this curry-based soup originated in Brazil. If you haven’t tried one of my curry recipes yet this is a good one to start with.
Shrimp and Coconut Soup
Ingredients:
½ pound small shrimp, thawed if frozen, peeled and deveined
2 14-ounce cans chicken broth
4 ounces angel-hair pasta broken into 2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 cup canned unsweetened coconut milk
Slice green onions or snipped chives
Prep:
Once shrimp is peeled and deveined, rinse well and pat dry. Set aside.
In a large saucepan, bring the broth to a boil. Add pasta and curry powder. Return to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook for 2 or 3 minutes until the shrimp turn pink and the pasta is tender.
Stir in the coconut milk and heat through.
Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the onion or chives. Crunchy French bread is a great side, as is a basic salad.
Sherried Salmon Bisque is so simple and wonderfully creamy. This luscious soup is perfect for a special occasion or a weeknight meal.
Sherried Salmon Bisque
Ingredients:
6 ounces salmon steaks, cut ¾ inch thick
1 tablespoon butter
1 ½ cups fresh mushrooms, sliced
½ cup thinly sliced leeks or green onion
1 cup chicken broth
¾ teaspoon fresh dill or ¼ teaspoon dried dillweed
Dash or two black pepper
1 cup half-and-half or light cream
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon dry sherry
Prep:
Thaw salmon if frozen. Discard skin and bones, pat dry with a paper towel and set aside.
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and leeks, cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, dried dillweed (if using) and pepper. Bring to a boil.
In a small bowl, stir together the half-and-half and cornstarch. Stir this mixture into the mushroom mixture.
Cook and stir over medium heat until thick and bubbly.
Add salmon. Bring to a boil, reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 4 or 5 minutes or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Gently stir in the sherry and fresh dill (if using).
Red Seafood Chowder is a good way to get a variety of fish into your meal. The first time I had this it was served with a piece of puff pastry on top of the soup, but croutons or cracker will also work.
Red Seafood Chowder
Ingredients:
½ cup chopped onion, 1 medium onion
½ cup chopped fennel, half of a medium fennel bulb. Reserve leafy tops for garnish
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped
2 14-ounce cans chicken broth
¼ teaspoon curry powder
¼ teaspoon black pepper
12 ounces bay scallops and/or peeled and deveined medium shrimp and/or skinless, boneless snapper or halibut cut into bite-sized pieces.
½ of a 17¼ ounce package of puff pastry, 1 sheet thawed if using.
Prep:
In a large saucepan, cook onion and fennel in hot oil over medium heat until tender.
Stir in the tomatoes, broth, curry powder and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat. Simmer covered for 15 minutes.
Add scallops, shrimp and fish to the saucepan. Return to a boil, then reduce heat.
Simmer uncovered about 3 minutes more or until the scallops and shrimp are opaque and the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
If using puff pastry, roll the sheet onto a floured surface. Cut into 8 squares with a sharp knife. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden and puffed.
Ladle the hot chowder into bowls and top with one of the pasty squares.