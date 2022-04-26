April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and as we continue the conversations around how to prevent child abuse, it’s important to look at some of the real challenges our culture faces, specifically related to expectations on parents and families.
Culturally, we continue to carry damaging notions about how we make it as individuals and families. The belief that it’s an individual effort, a lot of hard work and good choices may not all be false, but it certainly doesn’t help us be honest about the real personal and systemic struggles we face.
The reality is that anyone who’s been “successful” or able to financially make it, raise their kids, own a home, have extra money for travel, eating out and play, has received a lot of support. Support can be financial, but it also includes such things as time, friendship, living in a safe community, caring neighbors, mentors, citizenship, valuing of differences and community connection.
It includes policies that remove barriers to health and wholeness and a business community that values people, not just profit. It includes the recognition of disability and making all the effort for the disabled to have voice and influence.
These are supports essential to success and often not available to many, especially if you come from poverty, have a different ethnicity or color, are disabled or don’t fit the norm. And to be a little edgy, the majority of families don’t fit the “norm.” We are messy, children are messy, we need a lot of support to make it, and it’s hard to ask for help.
I am meeting people daily and working with families whose past reflects little, if any, of this support. Some have no supportive family; others grew up in poverty or came for survival from another country. Some were outcast for being black or for their citizenship status. Some are single parents struggling to hold together in an increasingly expensive economy. None of this makes us less valuable or our children less in need of love, stability and support.
The good news is that we can all participate in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Here are a few more steps we can take to move us toward a community free of physical and emotional abuse and neglect of children.
First, before you judge, step in. Get to know the families who live around you, find out the challenges they face and how you can support. Can you bring a meal? Can you watch their children? Can you help them get to a food bank or apply for needed resources? Help them find housing? Can you become a mentor family or a foster family?
Second, support policy and legislation that funds housing, childcare, food and basic needs. Although there are arguments that these programs are handouts to people who don’t want to work, the truth is that they’re essential to helping people out of poverty, finding employment, and they have been proven to decrease child abuse and neglect.
Finally, don’t hesitate to report child abuse and neglect if you see it. The good news is that once it’s reported, the local Department of Human Services assesses the situation, and even if it’s screened out, the family gains access to more resources and supports to help them and their children.
Child Abuse Hotline: 1-844-CO-4-KIDS or 1-844-264-5437.
We all play an important role in the health of our community, families and children.
Sarah Green is foster care and kinship coordinator at Chaffee County Department of Human Services.