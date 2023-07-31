We communicate in two languages simultaneously: the words we speak, and the actual meaning they convey. This meaning can be different for both the speaker and the person addressed.
Gender can sometimes exacerbate these differences in meaning. For example, “I’m fine” and “It’s nothing” are both innocuous phrases on the surface, yet should strike fear into a man’s heart when spoken by their significant other. Part of the art of relationships is to first listen to the words being spoken, the other to decipher the truth they convey.
The same applies to fishing guides and their clients. While honesty is generally the best policy, sometimes tact is a better avenue, particularly if said guide hopes to garner a tip at the end of the day. So, for those wondering what language your guide was actually speaking that day on the river, following are four utterances a guide says, and what they really mean.
“Let me crimp that barb down.” Your guide will often say this after observing your first three to four casts. How sweet, you think, my grizzled, taciturn guide is still concerned with the welfare of the fish after all these years. Not so; they are far more preoccupied with their own safety, having quickly deduced it would take a miracle for your Leonard Bernstein backcast or side-arm delivery to not bury the fly into some part of their anatomy at least once over the next eight hours.
“How about we try a shop rod?” I’ll be the first to admit we live in a throwaway world. Armani-clad advertising gurus have succeeded in convincing us that if it isn’t the latest, fastest, biggest or flashiest, then we are worthless next to someone who has the latest, biggest, fastest or flashiest. And certainly, gear does not the angler make. But there also comes a time to acknowledge that technology has advanced to a stage where that heavy fiberglass rod with the backbone of a half-cooked noodle, matched to the auto-retrieve reel your greatuncle found in a yard sale 35 years ago, might actually be hindering your attempts to catch fish. So what your guide is really saying is something like, “Mate, it’s time to open the wallet, chase out the black widows and kick down for something that will make both our days a little easier.”
“Hit it!” This is the universal appeal of all guides to their clients to pick up the rod tip when a fish eats the fly. Now, what your guide really means is “Hit me. Please, put me out of my misery. I can’t take any more of this!” Many days spent guiding are like the steady drip-drip-drip of Chinese water torture, watching flies and indicators disappear in a splash and swirl, only for the angler to turn and say, “Was that a fish?” Inside you are screaming: “Of course it was a fish! It had fins and a mouth, it lives in the river, and it ate your fly! What else was it? Jimmy Hoffa?” But outwardly they calmly say, “It could have been – how about next time I say hit it, you pick up your rod tip and find out?”
“The wind seems to be picking up. Perhaps we should shorten your leader.” There are several scenarios, even on a calm day, when your guide will suggest this. Perhaps they have just witnessed you overthrow your fourth consecutive cast into the same tree, or glanced at their watch and realized it is cocktail-thirty with 2 miles yet to float to the take-out, or you’ve just snapped off their second-to-last favorite fly with another overenthusiastic hook-set. It is the guide’s way of saying, “Perhaps we’ll make it out of here before closing time if I lessen the odds of you messing up on a regular basis.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.