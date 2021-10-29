The coyote sounds close, just beyond the confines of the camper. It calls in a series of low, guttural grunts, as if working up toward a sneeze that never eventuates.
Further off in the distance, its mate responds with a high-pitched, mournful yip-yip-howl, as if urging the first to forget the stringy gringo and continue on up the valley.
The night is cold. The wind subsided with the sun, and beneath a clear sky the temperature nose-dived as the Milky Way unfurled overhead. Despite heavy socks, thermals and burying myself deep inside two sleeping bags, I curl fetal, my feet aching gently with the cold. I contemplate adding more clothes, but short of flood, fire or famine, I have little interest in leaving my cocoon.
After several minutes the coyote moves off to join its partner. Sleep returns incrementally. Somewhere nearby an owl calls out across the night, and last thing I hear is the bugle of an elk off in the distance.
I marvel at nature’s hardiness, these animals out on such a night, the search for food driving them on, hunger a near-constant gnawing at their bellies, a successful hunt a matter of life and death. The coyotes pass back through camp sometime later in the night, talking briefly to each other, but do not linger.
I emerge from deep in my bags pleasantly surprised to see the sun already cresting the nearby ridge, bathing camp in morning gold. Before bedding down for the night, from my 5-gallon jug I had filled my water bottle and stuffed it into a snow boot and poured enough water into a pot to boil for tea, wrapping it in a fleece jacket, hopefully to prevent both freezing overnight.
I ease my way out of bed, throw on a jacket and slip my feet into my boots, removing the now solidly frozen water bottle in the process. The water in the pot is sludge. I light the stove’s burner then head outside to commune with nature, never more grateful than now that at least there is one part of me that can still pull an all-nighter.
Hot tea works its restorative effects. I sit in the sun savoring the new warmth flowing through my extremities. Feeling returns to my feet while I contemplate the fledgling day, inhaling the silence and the sharp definition of contour and color that comes with the cold. Since my arrival the day before I have seen no one, nor heard any sound beyond those generated by the natural world.
Tea drained, I turn my attention to breakfast. Bacon, sausage, hash browns and eggs soon sizzle in the pan to the accompaniment of a grumbling belly. Twenty minutes later, sated, I contemplate a course of action. A breeze stirs the grasses growing low to the ground, a portent of what to expect of the day.
The main stem of the creek before me flows west to east. Downstream a couple of miles a second fork joins from the south. The bulk of this fork flows through a narrow canyon, above which, according to my map, is a broad meadow sprinkled with beaver ponds.
The canyon is tight and overgrown, offering little reason to believe it will see but fleeting sunlight this time of year. The meadow promises to be open, warmer and more conducive to encountering active fish. Given the prediction of snow next day, I decide to visit the meadow while the going is good.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.