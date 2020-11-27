Some of the morning is lost to locating the trailhead, there being a discrepancy between my map and reality.
Finally located, the sign announces entry into a wilderness area. Pack on back, I follow the steep trail into the valley below.
The trail at first wends through dense stands of pine sprinkled with groves of bare aspen.
Not until halfway down am I afforded a significant view of my destination, as I emerge onto a rock ledge and take in the sight of an oval-shaped flat.
Two drainages, each issuing from their own cleft in the mountains, merge at the flat’s northern end into a single stream which cuts through the oval’s heart southwards.
I un-shoulder my pack and pause a couple of minutes to drink, wondering how many Advil I’ll need this evening following the hike back out.
A half hour later I step onto the flat and make a beeline for the water, arriving to a stream consisting of bank-wide boulders with a sparse flow in between.
The steady gradient creates a succession of tumble pools, clear as gin. Pocket water heaven—great habitat for fish, difficult for the angler, every pocket and seam a potential hold.
Before committing to pulling on my waders, I rig my rod and decide to try a few casts from dry land to see if I’ll start my day here, or hike a little further downstream.
The second pocket I cast into yields a lovely little rainbow. I decide here is as good a place as any.
Making my way upstream, I sight some fish ahead of time, others materialize like apparitions from among the boulders of the stream bed.
I catch a couple of browns, meaning a trip grand slam—I’ve now caught rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat.
After fifteen minutes spent casting to one fish singularly unimpressed with my efforts, I discover it is actually a shaded rock with a couple of leaves undulating in the current off its downstream end.
I come upon a bank-wide pool scattered with several boulders creating multiple feed lanes.
At the head of the pool I spot the dimple of a rise—the first surface-feeding fish I’ve encountered to date. Several others hold in the lower reaches of the pool.
I need to avoid spooking them into darting upstream, in turn alerting the feeder to the presence of a snake in the Garden.
I manage to catch a couple of these lower fish, releasing them downstream of me.
The feeder rises once more. I decide to strike while the iron is hot, casting to the head, even though it means risking disturbing the pool in the process.
Hoping I’ve judged the distance accurately, I drop the fly on the water and am rewarded with an almost instantaneous take.
My two-weight rod bends and bucks under the strain, and a couple of minutes later I release a big rainbow, the fish-du-jour, back into the stream.
I break for lunch just below the confluence of the two streams, reclining on a slab of boulder and basking in the afternoon sun.
Refreshed, I decide on the left fork. Although narrower, overhung wit willows and tangled with frequent log jams, it also offers a more concentrated flow.
I catch two more fish by draping my line over a fallen cross-stream log and hoisting them back over to my side once hooked.
The higher up I work, the narrower and more technical it becomes.
For every clean cast I manage, I snag another on a branch, or land the fly in a pile of driftwood or overhang.
My language becomes less saintly. With the sun now low at my back, and a vigorous hike out still in front of me, I decide to quit while my memories are still dominated by fish, not frustration.
Two thirds of the way up the trail, I stand aside for a young couple hiking down. Dressed in the fan gear of a football team whose followers are renowned for their love of cheese, they remind me that the top of the trail brings with it entry into another world.
I slow my pace, savoring the silence and shadows.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.