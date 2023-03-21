Arkansas’ snowpack: Is it up or is it down?
When it comes to gauging Colorado’s snowpack water content and spring runoff, nothing is simple, and especially so when the subject is the Arkansas River Basin.
As a whole, as of March 16, Colorado snowpack stands at 120 percent of median, thanks to a series of winter storms heading east across the Rockies from the U.S. Pacific Coast.
With the exception of the Arkansas, all the state’s basins are north of 100 percent of median, ranging from the Rio Grande at 107 percent of median to the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, etc., at 140 percent of median.
The Arkansas is the sole outlier, however, standing at 83 percent of median.
So with basin snowpack down is the Arkansas going to be flowing through the upper valley at a reduced volume this summer? Not necessarily.
As writer Steve Fleming noted in a March 17 Mail story, the confusion comes because the Arkansas basin at the north end is reporting snowpack at 127 percent of median at, for example, St. Elmo but a mere 28 percent at Apishapa near the Spanish Peaks at the basin’s southern end.
Thus, while Sawatch and Mosquito range mountains are getting above-average winter snowfall, thanks to the atmospheric rivers flowing east off the Pacific into California, eastern flanks of the Sangre de Cristos in the state’s southeastern quadrant are not getting the same storm results.
In other words, there’s a significant difference in snowpack between the basin’s north and south extremities.
It’s for this reason that, as March winds down, Tom Waters of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area says the river is poised to deliver a healthy recreation season for the Upper Arkansas Valley. According to the AHRA’s custom measurement system, upper basin snowpack from Leadville to Lake Pueblo is projected at 105 percent of normal.
April is typically the month when the basin sees the most moisture. If April sees storm patterns that run about as normal, then the Arkansas’ stream flow through Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties should be “healthy.”
Weather patterns, of course, can and do change. But the forecast is potentially good news for recreation and agricultural industries, as well as for forests and the ecosystems, all of which depend on an adequate snowpack for good health.
A champion’s passing
With the passing of John Nahomenuk, the Upper Arkansas Valley lost a true champion.
As his obituary noted, from 1994 to 2017, “Nomi” – as his many friends called him – worked for the Bureau of Land Management out of Cañon City, the last 11 of those years as Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area river manager in Salida. His early BLM role as a permanent outdoor recreation planner put him in a position where he was involved in the AHRA’s critical first years, helping to shape the 150-mile linear park from Leadville to Pueblo Reservoir and its 30-plus river recreation sites.
Mr. Nahomenuk was deeply involved in all aspects of recreation, from trails to campgrounds, from Fourmile’s travel management plan to Big Bend motocross track, from Christo’s “Over the River” project to Wild and Scenic Rivers direction and areas of critical environmental concern.
He help found GARNA, served on the county heritage board and posthumously received the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award for his lifetime of work.
Mr. Nahomenuk truly made a difference in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
— MJB