Cooperation critical
Monday’s shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, Christian school underscores the importance of the response to an incident last week involving Buena Vista schools.
In Nashville, a shooter shot and killed three students and three adults before being confronted and killed by responding officers.
Last week, two school deans at East High School were shot by a 17-year-old student as they were checking him for firearms. The student left the school in central Denver and fled the city.
Denver police alerted law enforcement officers in Park and Chaffee counties that the perpetrator was believed to be heading south on U.S. 285.
As steps were being taken to intercept the fleeing suspect near Johnson Village, Buena Vista schools were placed in a secure status under the Standard Response Protocol. This meant students and staff were brought inside school buildings, doors were locked and no one was allowed into or about buildings.
Later, parents were able to pick up students under a controlled release system.
Late that afternoon, the suspect’s car was found near Bailey. Conducting a search of the town, Jefferson County SWAT officers found the suspect that evening, a short distance from the vehicle, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
While the likelihood of the suspect making it to a BV school was slim, local law enforcement officers were taking no chances, effectively locking down school buildings as a precautionary move.
According to Dean Morgan, BV police chief, earlier that day officers had met with school officials, including Superintendent Lisa Yates, to discuss safety issues and protocols, one of a number of such meetings between officials.
Chief Morgan thanked Buena Vista school officials “for their constant commitment to school safety and the hard work of their staff to work closely with law enforcement” on school security and safety questions, noting in particular the importance of the school resource officer program.
A September 2021 incident at Salida High School, where Salida police received a report of a student heading to the school with a gun, resulted in a confrontation between Superintendent David Blackburn and officers in a dispute over who could order building security actions.
Talmage Trujillo, SHS principal at the time, was cited for his actions related to the incident. He was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges in a county court trial late last year, then pled guilty to a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence by wiping data from his cellphone when officers had received a search warrant for the device. He subsequently resigned from the district.
A third-party investigation of the incident ordered by city officials made recommendations for county dispatch, police and the school district while noting Salida police responding to the September 2021 incident acted appropriately.
The shootings last week in Denver and Thursday in Nashville point to the importance of city officials and police working closely and in cooperation with school district officials and staff to ensure as much as possible that Salida’s schools are secure and safe for students, teachers and other district employees.
Hot tubbers attacked
A mountain lion attack of a man sitting in a ground-level hot tub west of Nathrop earlier this month drew national press attention.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have not said whether or not they’ve trapped the animal.
CPW officials ask the public to call 719-539-5520 or the State Patrol at 719-544-2424 after hours if lions are sighted or to report lion activity.
— MJB