Few things say Merry Christmas better than a plate of homemade cookies. My grandma Lesta always put out glass jars filled with colorful holiday candies that reflected the lights on the Christmas tree, and her house smelled like a walk through a grove of blue spruce trees during the holidays. But my absolute favorite memory was the smell of baking sugar cookies.

These days with Christmas so commercialized Paul and I really enjoy the simple act of passing out homemade cookies and other treats to family and friends. Now I must confess cookies are not my favorite thing to bake. They are time consuming for such a small treat, but the looks on everyone’s faces when they get their cookies is worth every batch.   