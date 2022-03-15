The first installation of kits into our “Library of Things” is available and ready for checkout. What is a “Library of Things”? It is any collection of objects loaned.
Imagine going to the library to borrow tools, baking pans, sports equipment, musical instruments and more. You wouldn’t have to buy, repair or store infrequently used items, so the library will maintain them.
To start a “Library of Things,” it is important to decide what kits to first share, depending on your community needs and wants. Maybe you only need them for a short-term project or maybe you’d like to try something out before purchasing one yourself.
Our library has the following kits ready for checkout: Bird Watching, Intro to Canning, Handy Person Tool Kit, Bocce Ball, Disc Golf, Fishing, Pickleball, Ukulele, baking pans, novelty cookie cutters, portable projector, two sewing machines with some supplies to practice, State Parks Backpacks and Xcel Energy meters.
There are a few guidelines to know and follow before you check these kits out.
Library of Things equipment and kits are available for checkout by patrons ages 18 and older.
Users must have possessed a valid permanent Salida Regional Library card for at least three months and have no outstanding fees greater than $10 to borrow equipment/kits. (Visitor cards and CLC cards do not have Library of Things borrowing privileges.)
Checkout of Library of Things is for a three-week period; no consecutive checkouts or renewals.
A signed Library of Things waiver is required to check out equipment/kits.
We have a “Library of Things” notebook on the entry table inside the main library. Feel free to browse the collection in the notebook, and if you see something you are interested in checking out, find a staff member to walk you through the easy process.
I thought this was a good time to explain to some new community members what books marked with an “Annex” sticker or as “Staff Retrieval” in the online public access catalog really means. We get this question and a few others quite often. The annex is the basement where staff only can retrieve books. Currently we have approximately 4,000 books and other materials there. The reason it is for “staff only” is because the materials are on rolling shelves; if more than one person is among the shelves at a time, it could be dangerous. Many locals who have attended tours or been part of our book sales know what I mean.
We hear “it is frustrating to not be able to browse the shelves.” We agree but would prefer having these 4,000 items as Staff Retrieval versus deleting them from the system. It is also why we are always making improvements to the online catalog, hopefully allowing folks to search by genre or favorite authors and get recommendations.
We hear “all the good books are downstairs.” We agree, there are good books in the annex, but they all tend to circulate less or be part of a lengthy series or by an overly prolific author – looking at you, James Patterson (more than 200 titles), and you, Danielle Steel (190 at last count).
“We were told all the books would come up from the basement when you did the remodel and expansion.” I can definitely say we were clear with folks in stating we would do our best to bring up as many of the books that saw a rejuvenation in circulation, as well as books like classics or series where we had more people checking them out. We were able to bring up about 40 shelves of higher-circulating books from the annex, and with the additional space in the library, we were able to stop taking many books to the annex for storage, keeping more upstairs, but never stated all books were coming up.
“Weeding” – that is what we call the process of figuring out which books to discard, which to keep in the basement and which to keep upstairs. It is a common practice in public libraries and it’s the process that keeps our libraries current and tidy.
All said and done, I am so glad there was forward thinking of my predecessor and we have the space to store books on rolling shelves. I can’t imagine the alternative that so many libraries face, getting rid of books with low circulation completely. No, thank you!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.