‘No’ on Amendment 78
Amendment 78 on the Nov. 2 statewide ballot would require legislative approval for all state spending, including funds received from the federal government; gifts, donations and grants to colleges and universities; or legal settlements.
The measure would also require creation of the Custodial Funds Transparency Fund to hold funds for dispersal.
While approval of 78 would give greater transparency to state spending, it would also delay the disbursement of funds in many instances as well as add a new and expensive bureaucracy.
Many of the monies that would be covered under the amendment are earmarked for specific purposes. For example, funds coming to the state from say tobacco or drug settlements must go to specified entities such as education and treatment services.
Another example is the distribution of federal dollars coming to the state for various programs countering the pandemic. Most of these funds were directed to specific state programs such as hospitals or to boost unemployment benefits for individuals.
Having state legislators meeting to “approve” funds such as these is a waste of time, not necessary and could delay getting the funds out to their designated agency or entity.
It could also politicize the process, involving partisan legislators who might wish to steer funds to a favored entity or organization, shifting decision-making from programs and commissions to the state Legislature.
Legislators do not need to be involved in these types of funding programs.
Vote “No” on Amendment 78.
Staffing, housing issue
Like many other employers, private or public, Salida’s Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is having difficulty finding people to fill jobs.
At the same time, when the hospital does find a person to fill a job, finding housing for the new employee is equally difficult.
In Friday’s Mountain Mail help wanted section, the hospital listed six different job openings. Over the past year, it was not unusual for the hospital to be advertising six to 10 different jobs.
The medical center is not alone. “Help Wanted” signs are common, stuck in store windows or entry doors, whether in Salida, the Upper Arkansas Valley or across the state and nation.
What makes the medical center situation noteworthy is that its pay rates and benefit package are well above average, even for these extraordinary times.
The medical center is giving sign-on bonuses as an incentive to prospective hires. But even with this feature, finding folks to fill positions is proving to be a challenge.
One reason for the difficulty in filling openings is that though an individual may want to go to work for the medical center, finding housing they can afford is another matter entirely.
Though they may be paid somewhat above average, new employees cannot afford to purchase homes selling for a half-million dollars plus, or find affordable apartments or homes to rent, particularly for someone with a spouse and kids.
While finding folks to fill openings is challenging, finding housing for new hires adds another level of difficulty to the process.
Virus cases spiking
Chaffee County coronavirus cases hit 94 for the past two weeks, 55 for the past week and nine on Monday. Some 83 percent of county cases over the past nine months have come from the 30 percent or so of county residents who are not vaccinated ... .
