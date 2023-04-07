To hear a puppy whine as if she is crying is heartbreaking. To be greeted by our furry friend with tail wags and whines is heartwarming.
Whining is one of the many ways our dogs “talk” to us and may occur for several different reasons. According to both the ASPCA and the AKC, if we are to understand our canines, we need to be able to identify the reasons for their whines and also be able to prevent them from becoming a regular, aggravating habit.
Most often our dogs whine because they need or want something, such as food, water or a walk. They may need to go out to potty. If we pay attention and keep these needs fulfilled, there will be no need for them to whine.
Maybe our buddy’s favorite toy is stuck under the couch or the cat is sleeping in her bed. We fix the problem, and she stops whining.
Sometimes our pets whine because they simply want some attention. If we give them enough exercise, mental stimulation and “loving” each day, they should not become so bored that they “cry” for us to notice them. Boredom can lead to destructive behaviors. Whining may serve as a warning to you to provide more attention before worse behaviors surface.
Your dog may greet you and others with “happy” whines and probably barking, too. Your pet is simply excited to see you and your friends. If out of control, manage that excitement by downplaying greetings. Curtail your own joy by speaking quietly and moving calmly. Wait to pet her until she has settled down or give her a command such as “sit.” She may “speak” less loudly if she is performing a more polite behavior.
If your dog thinks she might be in trouble for some mischievous antic, she may display appeasement behavior by whining excessively. It will be accompanied by a submissive posture of lowered body, tucked tail, bowed head and averted gaze. Coming from ancestral wolf behavior, your dog is just apologizing to you. Acknowledge her action, which “welcomes her back into the pack,” and walk away.
More troubling is that your dog may be whining because she is stressed or in pain.
If your pet is whining while also pacing, trembling and panting, she is most likely afraid and anxious. You need to discover the cause, try to remove it and reassure your friend she is safe. If you are unsuccessful, contact your vet.
If your dog displays this agitated behavior right before you leave the house, it could be due to separation anxiety, which can lead to destructive behavior while you are away. Approach this problem by talking to your veterinarian. There are various “treatments.”
Also, consult your vet immediately if whining is accompanied by signs of discomfort or pain, such as difficulty moving, sensitivity to touch, frequent urination, listlessness, anything physically not ordinary for your pet.
Whining is just one more way our beloved dogs communicate their physical, mental and emotional state with us. It is our job as responsible pet owners to learn that language, put those whines into context with their other behaviors and then react accordingly.
Whining is your furry friend talking to you. Listen.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.