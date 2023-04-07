Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

To hear a puppy whine as if she is crying is heartbreaking. To be greeted by our furry friend with tail wags and whines is heartwarming.

Whining is one of the many ways our dogs “talk” to us and may occur for several different reasons. According to both the ASPCA and the AKC, if we are to understand our canines, we need to be able to identify the reasons for their whines and also be able to prevent them from becoming a regular, aggravating habit.