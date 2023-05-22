Looking for an easy way to entertain family and friends this summer, a fun way to get to know your neighbors or even a different way to celebrate a birthday party?
Why not try hosting a luau this summer. The food is pretty easy to make and decorating is a lot fun and doesn’t need to cost much.
Local dollar stores often stock up on fun plates, cups and décor, and if you really want to have some fun visit Hobby Lobby online or in person.
Send out invitations early so your guests can make plans to attend.
Paul and I enjoy cooking the entire meal, but asking friends to participate in a potluck style party is just fine, as is a hors d’oeuvre get-together. Set out a plastic pool and fill it with ice to keep your beverages stylishly cool. After the party it will make a great splash pool for your kids or pets.
Plan a few games with prizes. Hula Hoop ’til you Drop, Hawaiian Limbo, Aloha Bingo and Pass the Pineapple are just a few fun games your guests will enjoy.
Don’t forget to download some Hawaiian tunes to play in the background and light tiki torches at dark. A s’mores station is always a big hit with adults and children alike.
In years past I included heavier items in similar luau columns, so this year I am sharing more appetizers. Cocktails are a nice addition to the lighter fare.
Bacon-wrapped
Pineapple
Bacon-wrapped Pineapple is basted with a semisweet, slightly spicy oriental sauce and baked to crispy golden perfection. These are always a big hit, so you may want to double the recipe.
Ingredients:
1 pound bacon, not thick cut
1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into chunks
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, chopped
1/3 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons pineapple juice
1 teaspoon sriracha sauce
Wooden toothpicks
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut raw bacon in half crosswise and place on a baking sheet covered with aluminum foil in a single layer. Bake for 3 minutes, flip and bake another 3 minutes. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Wrap each piece of bacon around a pineapple chunk. Secure with a toothpick and place back on the foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for an additional 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine honey, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, ginger, ketchup, pineapple juice and sriracha in a small sauce pan and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often.
Using a brush, baste the cooked bacon pineapple bites with the sauce after they have cooked 20 minutes. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until bacon is crispy and pineapple is heated through. Serve promptly with remaining sauce.
Hawaiian Meatballs
Hawaiian Meatballs are a great finger food and will feed a large group of people.
Meatball Ingredients:
1 pound extra-lean ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon black pepper
Skewers; soak in water if using wooden skewers
Sauce Ingredients:
1 cup pineapple juice
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Kabob Ingredients:
1 green and 1 red bell pepper
1 small red onion
½ of a fresh pineapple
Maraschino cherries, if desired
Prep:
Cut the pineapple, bell peppers and onion into 1½- to 2-inch pieces. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, pork, breadcrumbs, eggs, soy sauce and spices. Mix well, but do not overmix or your meatballs will be tough. Using your hands, form meatballs using 3 tablespoons of the meat mixture at a time.
Make the kabobs by alternating meatballs, peppers, onions and pineapple. You can add maraschino cherries for color and sweetness if desired. Brush your grill grates with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill over medium heat with the lid down for 15 minutes, turning at least once.
While kabobs are grilling, combine sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Brush sauce generously over the kabobs and place on a platter. Serve additional sauce on the side.
Hawaiian
Cheesecake Salad
Hawaiian Cheesecake Salad is light and a perfect dessert for appetizers.
Ingredients:
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, room temperature
1 3.4-ounce instant cheesecake pudding, unprepared
1 cup International Delight French Vanilla creamer
1 pound strawberries, hulled and sliced
4 mandarin oranges, peeled and sectioned
20-ounce can pineapple bits, drained
3 kiwis, peeled and sliced into half moons
2 mangos, cubed into bite-size chunks
1 banana, cut into thin slices
Juice of a half lemon
Prep:
In a medium bowl, whip cream cheese until smooth. Add dry pudding mix, beating until well combined. If mixture is too thick add a splash of vanilla creamer to loosen it up. With the mixer on low, slowly add remainder of the creamer to the cream cheese, a tablespoon at a time, mixing well until cream cheese and creamer are combined. Whip until smooth.
In a large bowl, combine strawberries, oranges, pineapple, kiwi and mango. Add cheesecake mixture to the fruit, gently folding the cream cheese mixture into the fruit. In a small bowl combine banana slices and lemon juice. Toss until well coated, then drain excess lemon. Carefully add bananas to the fruit salad.
Chill until ready to serve.
Note: Do not add all the creamer to the cream cheese at once. It will get clumpy and no matter how long you mix, it will not combine. Trust me on this one.