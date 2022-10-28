Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The river flowed fat and brown. Swollen to its banks by late-season rains, it carried with it a generous measure of the countryside through which it flowed. The turbidity hid the river’s detail, making navigating the broad and braided reaches an exercise in guesswork as much as skill, the form of each wave and riffle demanding close attention.

The first banks were lined with stands of cottonwood still holding onto the last of their green, in stark contrast to the parched terrain beyond where mountains and mesas of red and ochre stood at the limits of an ancient floodplain.