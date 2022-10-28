The river flowed fat and brown. Swollen to its banks by late-season rains, it carried with it a generous measure of the countryside through which it flowed. The turbidity hid the river’s detail, making navigating the broad and braided reaches an exercise in guesswork as much as skill, the form of each wave and riffle demanding close attention.
The first banks were lined with stands of cottonwood still holding onto the last of their green, in stark contrast to the parched terrain beyond where mountains and mesas of red and ochre stood at the limits of an ancient floodplain.
That first night we camped among a stand of cottonwoods, built a fire and sat with feet in the cool sand and partook in likely the only two pastimes our earliest ancestors would recognize and share – drawn alternately inward by pulsing embers and outward to the fathomless expanse of the firmament.
Like the river below, the stars and planets flowed their course overhead until the distant ridge tops began to glow once more with the light of the approaching sunrise.
The next day the terrain changed as the river narrowed and flowed into a canyon, cutting ever deeper back through the layers of time, past humanity and dinosaurs and inland seas and beyond the very foundations of life. The pace of the river increased in step with the gradient. Riffles became rapids, margins of error diminishing in proportion to their level of difficulty.
Late afternoon, the last of the whitewater behind us, we drifted into camp, a narrow strip of sand and shade set against a towering cliff of deep red sandstone.
The ritual of unloading the rafts and setting camp completed, we once again retreated to our camp chairs and sat in a circle and reflected on the day, and the world at large. Night fell softly, and before long a glow to the east announced the imminent arrival of the moon. Its brightness cast the cliff face above camp in a pattern of light and shadow where the forms of faces both human and animal could easily be imagined.
I lay in my bag and listened to the call and response of the crickets and the gentle surge and murmur of the river and smelled on an intermittent breeze the last of the embers from the campfire and thought of how we plod on earth but dance on water.
Next morning we broke camp for the last time. Coolers and rocket boxes that at the outset had contained food now were packed with trash and charcoal, rafts that had looked pristine now more like garbage scows, stained and muddied much like their occupants. The canyon walls gave way once more to open terrain, and all too soon the takeout hove into view.
I scratched and dug handfuls of Utah sediment, accumulated in the floor of the boat over the last few days, and returned it to the river. Now arrived the least favorite time of any river trip, short or long – switching one’s phone back on, to have the artificial world once more superimposed on the real.
Still the river flows, fat and brown. And still I hear the song of the crickets and the lap of the water and recall the flow of the stars above the canyon.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.