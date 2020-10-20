A week of gusty wind has denuded our aspen trees and really made decorating for Halloween tough.
Although I love watching the leaves blow off the trees and tumble down the street in whirling spirals, staying outside for more than a couple of hours is tough.
When we cannot take the wind anymore we head back in. Paul to his model railroad room, Brooklyn, our Rottie, to her bed and me to the kitchen.
Fall truly is the best time for baking and cooking. Fresh veggies are still available and nothing warms the house and the soul better the smell of something delicious cooking.
For a quick, hearty bowl of soup try Couscous Meatball Soup.
This tasty meal is quick and easy and filling enough to be a meal on its own. It is also great served with crusty bread and a side salad.
Couscous Meatball Soup
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef, I prefer the 90 percent lean
2 teaspoons basil
2 teaspoons oregano
½ teaspoon salt
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 bunch fresh spinach, chopped (8 cups)
1 bunch fresh kale, chopped (8 cups)
64 ounces vegetable stock (meat stock will work as well)
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 8.8 ounce package pearl couscous
Prep:
In a small bowl combine the beef, basil, oregano and salt. Shape into ½-inch balls.
In a large, non-stick skillet coated with cooking spray brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove meatballs and drain on a paper towel.
In the same skillet, add the oil and brown the onions. Add the spinach and kale. Cook until wilted, about 7 minutes.
In a Dutch oven, combine the greens mixture, meatballs, stock, vinegar, pepper flakes and pepper.
Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat, cooking for 10 minutes. Return to a boil, add couscous. Cover and reduce heat. Cook 10 to 15 minutes until the couscous is tender.
Creole Jambalaya
Creole Jambalaya is a traditional Louisiana dish with roots in French and Spanish cooking.
Most recipes call for andouille sausage, but try ham for a unique twist.
Traditional jambalya also calls for a dark, homemade roux which can be time consuming and difficult for inexperienced cooks.
It is definitely something to master, but this quicker version will work well for a work night meal.
Ingredients:
3/4 cup white onion, chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
¼ cup green bell pepper, chopped
2 to 3 tablespoons butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups ham, cubed (no sliced deli meat for this)
1 28 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 10½ ounce can condensed beef broth, undiluted
1 cup uncooked long grain white rice
1 cup water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
1½ pounds uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
Prep:
In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, saute the onion, celery and green pepper in the butter until tender. Add garlic and cook one minute longer.
Add the next 9 ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook about 25 minutes until the rice is tender.
Add the shrimp and parsley, simmering uncovered 7 to 10 minutes or until the shrimp is no longer pink.
Chicken and Dressing
For a weekend night when having friends over, this Chicken and Dressing recipe from my step-sister Lana is a “winner, winner chicken dinner” kind of meal.
Through the years I have tweaked the recipe a bit, adding wine instead of water and using pork loin chops instead of chicken.
This quick and easy dinner is elegant and looks like you spent hours in the kitchen.
I have shared this recipe dozens of times and have always gotten rave reviews.
Ingredients:
6 chicken breasts or 6 pork loin chops.
6 to 10 slices Swiss cheese
1 box Stove Top Stuffing, herb flavored is the best
1 can cream of chicken soup
½ cup white wine or water, Pinot Grigio is excellent for this
1 stick melted butter
1 teaspoon sage or 1 teaspoon rosemary
Prep:
Make sure your meat is well trimmed. Preheat over to 350 degrees.
Layer the uncooked chicken breasts or pork chops in the bottom of a 13x9 baking dish. Salt and pepper the meat. Add sage to the chicken and rosemary to the pork.
If using chicken, cover each piece with a slice and a half of the cheese. If using pork chops, one slice each will do.
Sprinkle the stuffing on top of the meat and cheese, covering everything evenly.
In a small sauce pan, melt the butter. Add the chicken soup and stir until no longer lumpy. Add the white wine or water. Stir until well mixed. Pour over the top of the stuffing, making sure all the stuffing is coated. You can add a little extra wine or water as needed to moisten the stuffing.
Bake uncovered for 1 hour. Serve with fresh green beans and one of the Little Red Hen Bakery’s rosemary rolls.