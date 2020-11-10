With coronavirus numbers on the rise across the country, your family may be preparing for a different Thanksgiving this year – no trip to grandma’s house, no ski trips to that favorite resort, no large dinners with extended family and friends.
If you’ll be celebrating virtually with loved ones who aren’t in your quarantine group here are just a few ideas to make the day fun and enjoyable.
No matter the distance, you’ll feel close on the big day if you share the same rituals.
Have your child come up with ideas for all five senses, and spread the word to everyone on the virtual guest list: For example, plan to prepare the same fragrant dish or create a shared playlist to use as background music.
Maybe everyone can make the same centerpiece for the dinner table.
Thanksgiving meal may be the hardest time for your child to be apart from family members who aren’t in your quarantine group. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, best friends, etc, etc.
So focus on the steps that come before eating, which are easier to bond over from a distance: Schedule calls for family members to help your child brainstorm the holiday menu and make a shopping list.
Maybe come up with a game that everyone owns and plan to play it sometime during the day.
You may want to drop off treats and supplies to help your friends and family feel part of the fun. Since you can’t crowd around one table to split a pumpkin pie, maybe you and your child bake pumpkin muffins, cookies or your special treat for Thanksgiving and drop them off on doorsteps of friends.
Remember make sure they are comfortable receiving them, or make door hanging decorations that all your friends would enjoy having since they are not able to hang out with you on this special day.
Your child might want to kick things off with a song or a little prayer, and wrap up with a round of jokes or the latest Tik Tok dance.
With old traditions on hold, the possibilities are endless to create new ones. These traditions could also be part of a normal holiday in the future if they are liked by all.
How about a gratitude bowl. Have all the households in your extended family start this process a few weeks before Thanksgiving.
So guess you better start now we only have three weeks. Each day, each person writes something they’re grateful for on a slip of paper and adds it to their household bowl.
During your Thanksgiving virtual event, take turns reading aloud.
This is a great way for it to seem like everyone is all together. If you are not doing a virtual dinner this may also be something fun for the family members at the table.
Once your Thanksgiving Day has ended, well at least it is time to maybe just take a break from dishes, cooking and the hustle bustle. You can keep the fun going by propping your device up somewhere central with video chat for any loved ones who want to stay connected.
New Thanksgiving resolutions.
This can be part of your virtual get-together, or just a quiet conversation with your child to close out the day.
What would you or your child like to do different, or learn about before Thanksgiving next year? This is a nice way to remind kids (and all of us) that we all have a lot to look forward to on the other side of this pandemic.
It’s hard on everyone to skip favorite holiday traditions.
Even for myself I am a full holiday decorating party fanatic and this year it just cannot be that way.
But we all understand with so many things during the time of coronavirus, we can try new, quarantine-friendly ideas to fill in for what we’ll miss.
It may even add new meaning to your holiday in the future.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
Be safe and remember wear your mask whenever you are out in public. Let’s keep our community as safe as possible during the holiday season.
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.