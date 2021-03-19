The call of the ruru, the owl native to New Zealand, floated across the darkness. The forest otherwise stood silent, in contrast to the heart of the day when every bush and tree seemed alive with cicada and bird song.
I closed the hut’s window to deny access to the steadily increasing number of moths and mosquitoes attracted by the light of the softly hissing lantern. A fire crackled in the hearth and a pot of curried venison warmed, suspended from a wire above the flames. Damp waders hung from a couple of hooks set into the back side of the door.
I returned to my seat and opened a second beer, the first one having barely touched the sides on its way down. Tom sat opposite, back warming against the fire, a cup of local merlot in his hand. Outside, a gust of wind surged through the trees, whistling against the corrugated iron of the hut’s roof.
“Supposed to rain tonight,” I remarked. “Could be good if it freshens the river up, bad if it rains too much.” Up high in the headwaters, it didn’t take much rain to swell and discolor the river. Tom shrugged.
“Whatever,” he said after a moment’s reflection. “If the last fish I catch is that rainbow this afternoon, I’m happy.”
The rainbow in question had weighed in at seven pounds, at least as best we could tell as it thrashed angrily in my net with the built-in scale. It was caught down deep, holding station alongside a boulder in the darkest trench of the run. The depth of the tannin-tinged water had been difficult to judge, and it had taken multiple adjustments in weight and leader length before he’d managed to put the fly right on its nose.
The second beer was rapidly joining the first. I stood again, poked at the embers in the fireplace, then gave the venison a stir, releasing the fragrance of tumeric and fenugreek over that of the smoldering manuka.
“There’s huts like this spread all over the backcountry,” I said. “Nowadays its mostly recreational use, but the government used to pay hunters to stay in them and try and cull out the deer population.”
Tom remained silent, staring at the embers, cup of merlot in both hands. I continued.
“The only mammal native to New Zealand is a species of bat. Everything else is introduced. Deer are a huge ecological pest—no predators, the native flora has no defense against their grazing…”
I thought for a minute. “Kind of like the ones back in Salida, come to think of it.”
“Compare that to where I come from.” Tom drained his merlot, then replenished the cup.
He hailed from Melbourne, on the other side of the ditch, as we called the Tasman Sea. If not culturally then certainly ecologically a world apart.
“I don’t miss snakes,” he said. “I once fished the Franklin in Tasmania. You didn’t dare walk anywhere without waders and boots on.”
I realized how much I’d taken it for granted, growing up in New Zealand, to not have to think about cats, bears or snakes and such in the outdoors. Although there are places where tiny black sandflies will rip the flesh from your bones, piranha-like, if you give them the opportunity.
Rain began to patter softly on the roof of the hut. I wondered if we’d be able to fish tomorrow or be a day spent hut-bound, catching up on sleep. Tom raised his cup toward me.
“Cheers,” he said. “Here’s to whatever tomorrow brings.”
I stirred the venison one last time, spooned some into a bowl and handed it to him, then raised my beer in return.
