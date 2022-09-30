Salida students take
advantage of CMC program offerings
Judging from a report to the Salida school board earlier this month, Salida High School students appear to be taking full advantage of classes being offered through Colorado Mountain College.
Some 40 percent of SHS students – 129 of 391 students – are currently enrolled in concurrent CMC classes, which can count toward both high school graduation and as college credits.
Also at the September board meeting, Ben Cairns, Leadville and Salida campus dean, introduced ASCENT – Accelerating Students through Continuing Enrollment. The program allows high school students to attend classes for a fifth year, or a year after their senior year, to work toward an associate degree or at a certification program offered through the college.
When voters considered joining the CMC district in 2019, one of the points made was that students would be able to get college credits or credits for other programs while living at home.
ASCENT looks to be a program that does exactly that, a significant benefit to students and parents. Given the ever-increasing cost of continuing education programs after high school, it’s obviously more economical for students to live at home while earning college credits or working toward a vocational program degree or certificate.
Board members also learned that 23 students are participating in an internship program offered through CMC, which gives students experience in business and the world of work.
The various classes and programs being offered through CMC are a benefit to students, their families and the community.
Struggling with STRs
Colorado mountain towns and counties are struggling to deal with short-term rentals.
In Leadville, Lake County commissioners last month placed a 12-month moratorium on new STR license applications after hearing comments from residents about issues related to the rentals.
In some cases, advertised properties are operating without licenses required under the county’s land use code.
The county has also received complaints from neighbors about noise, numbers of people staying at a given property, irresponsible OHV use and overuse of water and septic systems. In one instance, over a summer weekend, one STR reportedly housed 23 guests with seven vehicles.
Some 80 percent or 105 of 131 STR licenses are owned by nonresidents of Lake County.
In Salida, on Nov. 8 voters will be asked whether or not to levy an annual $1,000 occupational lodging tax fee on STRs. At present STR owners pay $500 for new licenses and $270 per year for renewals. A second question asks whether or not to raise the per room-per night fee from the current $4.82 to $15.
The Salida STR questions and Lake County’s moratorium are just two examples of how local governments are attempting to deal with STR issues.
Jupiter lights up sky
Lighting up the night sky, Jupiter is making its closest path to Earth since 1951.
It is easily visible with the naked eye as it makes its way from east to west, from dusk to dawn.
Take advantage of the solar show. At some 1,300-plus times the size of Earth, it will not be this close again for some 107 years or until 2129.
— MJB